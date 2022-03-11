Menu
Ghost Unveil New Album IMPERA: Stream

The Swedish metal act's fifth album ranges from classic metal to '70s arena rock

Ghost album stream
Ghost, photo by Johnny Perilla
March 11, 2022 | 12:05am ET

    Swedish metal titans Ghost have released their highly anticipated fifth studio album, IMPERA.

    IMPERA features Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge (aka Papa Emeritus IV) expanding the band’s sound, with a big nod to ’70s arena rock like Kansas, Styx, and Foreigner to go along with the classic metal foundation on which Ghost was built.

    Prior to its release, the album was previewed by singles “Hunter’s Moon,” “Call Me Little Sunshine,” and “Twenties,” while Ghost debuted another new track, “Kaisarion,” during their just-wrapped co-headlining US tour with Volbeat.

    With their US tour behind them, Ghost will embark on a run of the UK and Europe beginning in April, with tickets available here.

    Ghost and Volbeat show review photos
     Editor's Pick
    Ghost and Volbeat Bring the Fire in the Home of the Devils: Recap + Photos

    Ghost performed select songs from IMPERA as part of a “Record Release Ritual” that premiered on YouTube on Thursday (March 10th). Watch that performance, and stream the full album in the players below.

