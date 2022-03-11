Ghost Unveil New Album IMPERA: Stream

Swedish metal titans Ghost have released their highly anticipated fifth studio album, IMPERA.

IMPERA features Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge (aka Papa Emeritus IV) expanding the band’s sound, with a big nod to ’70s arena rock like Kansas, Styx, and Foreigner to go along with the classic metal foundation on which Ghost was built.

Prior to its release, the album was previewed by singles “Hunter’s Moon,” “Call Me Little Sunshine,” and “Twenties,” while Ghost debuted another new track, “Kaisarion,” during their just-wrapped co-headlining US tour with Volbeat.

Related Video

With their US tour behind them, Ghost will embark on a run of the UK and Europe beginning in April, with tickets available here.

Ghost performed select songs from IMPERA as part of a “Record Release Ritual” that premiered on YouTube on Thursday (March 10th). Watch that performance, and stream the full album in the players below.