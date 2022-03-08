Menu
Ghost Are Sponsoring a NASCAR Car Set to Race This Weekend in Phoenix

The No. 4 Chevrolet is being driven by Bayley Currey of the NASCAR Xfinity Series team JD Motorsports

Ghost Nascar Car
Ghost Nascar Car (inset photo by Johnny Perilla)
March 8, 2022 | 3:57pm ET

    Ghost and NASCAR aren’t exactly two peas in a pod, but that isn’t stopping the Swedish metal band from sponsoring a car at the United Rentals 200 race at Phoenix Raceway this Saturday (March 12th).

    The car is being driven Bayley Currey, a member of the NASCAR Xfinity Series team JD Motorsports. Appropriately, it’s the No. 4 car, matching up nicely with current Ghost frontman Papa Emeritus IV.

    “I’m ready to rock,” said Currey in a press release as he prepares to take the wheel this weekend. “I’m excited about this one, and I know the boys at the shop are excited about this one too, we have a lot of metal fans on our team. Once we heard a deal was imminent, we started working on the cars to Ghost songs. With Ghost on my car, I am ready to take on the world.”

    The race takes place one day after the release of Ghost’s fifth album, IMPERA, which arrives this Friday (March 11th). In advance of the LP (pre-order here), the band has unveiled the songs “Twenties,” “Call Me Little Sunshine” and “Hunter’s Moon,” while also performing the new tune “Kaisarion” during their recently wrapped US arena tour.

    The No. 4 Chevrolet is adorned with Ghost’s logo on the hood and other parts of the vehicle. If you’d like to see it in action, you can tune in to FS1 this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Watch the official reveal in the video below, and stay tuned for Heavy Consequence‘s interview with Papa Emeritus IV (aka Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge).

     

