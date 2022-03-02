Ghost Unleash New Song “Twenties” Ahead of Upcoming Album Impera: Stream

Ghost have shared “Twenties,” the latest single from their forthcoming album, Impera, arriving March 11th.

“Twenties” delivers a heavier and more propulsive sound than previous single “Call Me Little Sunshine.” It also boasts ominous lyrics that ring poignant given the “historical events unfolding on the world stage (however incidental),” as the press release put it. The opening stanza is chilling: “Listen up, hatchet man,” sings Papa Emeritus IV (aka Tobias Forge). “Send controls for the heart of the land / Kill ’em all / It is time / You’re the next in the chain of command.”

The song drops a day before Ghost wrap up their co-headlining US tour with Volbeat. The final concert is tomorrow (March 3rd) in Anaheim, California, and concludes a thrilling run of shows that saw the live premiere of new Impera tracks. Heavy Consequence witnessed a powerful performance by the Swedish metallers at their stop in New Jersey.

The week after the final show in Anaheim, Impera finally releases worldwide to much anticipation. Forge previously likened it to his band’s “Metallica Black Album” moment, and thus far, the singles have offered a very Black Album-like diversity and sheen.

Impera was produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace. You can pre-order the LP here and stream a new interview with Forge via Apple Music.

Below you can watch the lyric video for “Twenties.”