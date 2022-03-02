Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ghost Unleash New Song “Twenties” Ahead of Upcoming Album Impera: Stream

The Swedish band's highly anticipated LP drops March 11th

ghost twenties
Ghost (photo by Johnny Perilla)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 2, 2022 | 3:21pm ET

    Ghost have shared “Twenties,” the latest single from their forthcoming album, Impera, arriving March 11th.

    “Twenties” delivers a heavier and more propulsive sound than previous single “Call Me Little Sunshine.” It also boasts ominous lyrics that ring poignant given the “historical events unfolding on the world stage (however incidental),” as the press release put it. The opening stanza is chilling: “Listen up, hatchet man,” sings Papa Emeritus IV (aka Tobias Forge). “Send controls for the heart of the land / Kill ’em all / It is time / You’re the next in the chain of command.”

    The song drops a day before Ghost wrap up their co-headlining US tour with Volbeat. The final concert is tomorrow (March 3rd) in Anaheim, California, and concludes a thrilling run of shows that saw the live premiere of new Impera tracks. Heavy Consequence witnessed a powerful performance by the Swedish metallers at their stop in New Jersey.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The week after the final show in Anaheim, Impera finally releases worldwide to much anticipation. Forge previously likened it to his band’s “Metallica Black Album” moment, and thus far, the singles have offered a very Black Album-like diversity and sheen.

    Ghost and Volbeat show review photos
     Editor's Pick
    Ghost and Volbeat Bring the Fire in the Home of the Devils: Recap + Photos

    Impera was produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace. You can pre-order the LP here and stream a new interview with Forge via Apple Music.

    Below you can watch the lyric video for “Twenties.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

They Hate Change Announce New Album Finally, New, Share "From the Floor": Stream

March 2, 2022

The Linda Lindas Talking to Myself new song video stream

The Linda Lindas Unveil New Song "Talking to Myself": Stream

March 2, 2022

Pixies Human Crime new song video stream

Pixies Share New Single "Human Crime": Stream

March 2, 2022

BADBADNOTGOOD Open Channels new song video stream

BADBADNOTGOOD Share New Single "Open Channels": Stream

March 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ghost Unleash New Song "Twenties" Ahead of Upcoming Album Impera: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale