Glasonbury Reveals 2022 Lineup Led by Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish

After three years away, Glastonbury is back to remind everyone why it’s largely considered the world’s premiere music festival. Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish are set to headline the UK festival in 2022, topping a massive bill that also includes Diana Ross, Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Kacey Musgraves, Mitski, The Jesus and Mary Chain, HAIM, Doja Cat, and Charli XCX.

Other notable acts include Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, St. Vincent, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Primal Scream, Herbie Hancock, Crowded House, Clairo, Wet Leg, Supergrass, Big Thief, The Avalanches, Khruangbin, Caroline Polachek, Courtney Barnett, Foals, IDLES, Little Simz, Caribou, Arlo Parks, Yves Tumor, Fontaines D.C., Four Tet, beabadoobee, Nubya Garcia, Dry Cleaning, Black Midi, Girl in Red, Burna Boy, Bonobo, and more.

And to think, that’s just the initial lineup. Festival organizers promise that many more acts are still to be announced in the months leading up to this year’s staging.

Glastonbury takes place June 22nd-26th at Worthy Farm in Pilton, UK. Tickets for the festival are sold out.

