Glass Animals Cover Lorde’s “Solar Power”: Stream

Can you reach them? No, you can’t, but you can stream their new Lorde cover. Glass Animals have delivered a soulful rendition of the New Zealand singer’s hit “Solar Power” for the Spotify Singles series, as well as a new recording of their song “I Don’t Want to Talk (I Just Want to Dance).” Check out both songs below.

Glass Animals are the latest artist to contribute to Spotify’s Best New Artist Singles Series, which sees the acts nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammys reimagine a song of their own and pay tribute to a past Grammy nominee. In addition to reissuing 2021 single “I Don’t Want to Talk (I Just Want to Dance)” with a more sinister mix, the band revamps the blissed out “Solar Power” with a stomping, sped up beat.

Frontman Dave Bayley explained the band’s direction for the cover in a statement. “I chose ‘Solar Power’ because in a time when we were all stuck indoors a bit — this song made me feel like I was on a beach….we all needed a bit of that!” he said. “It’s a stunning song and then I just had a version of it in my head where it was faster with a gospel choir behind it….so….we made it!”

Advertisement

Related Video

Glass Animals are in good company for Spotify’s week-long Grammys-themed Spotify Singles series. Previously, Japanese Breakfast covered Bon Iver, Arlo Parks reinterpreted Kaytranada, and Jimmie Allen paid tribute to Toni Braxton.

Consequence caught up with Glass Animals back in December to recap 2021, the band’s biggest year yet. Of course, their fun is set to continue into 2022, when they play festivals including Boston Calling, Osheaga, and Lollapalooza. Get tickets to their upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.