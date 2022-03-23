Menu
Goldman Sachs CEO to DJ at Lollapalooza

David Solomon, neé DJ D-Sol, previously performed at The Chainsmokers' super-spreader concert

David Solomon, photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
March 22, 2022 | 8:35pm ET

    You know how it goes: As the festival lineup print gets smaller, the artists tend to be lesser known. But there’s one act toward the bottom of the Lollapalooza 2022 lineup poster who’s actually pretty famous: David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs. The leader of the investment bank is set to perform a DJ set at the Chicago festival this July.

    Solomon, who’s served as Goldman Sachs’ chief executive officer since 2018, has dabbled in DJing for a while now. “[I] kind of stumbled into it as a hobby, and now I just do it for fun,” he said in a 2017 Goldman Sachs podcast. Solomon tends to spin records at a couple of elite events a year, with the profits going to charity. His resume boasts a  2019 Amazon event and a pre-Super Bowl LVI party hosted by Sports Illustrated, according to Bloomberg.

    But perhaps DJ D-Sol’s most infamous gig to date was the July 2020 Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons — you know, the one during an early height of the pandemic — that violated social distancing protocols so egregiously that New York health officials launched an investigation. In the end, promoters of that event were fined $20,000.

    Weird corporate events aside, Lollapalooza will definitely be the biggest stage yet for DJ D-Sol, who’s joined by the likes of Metallica, Green Day, Dua Lipa, and J. Cole on the bill. It’s certainly not the alternative freakshow it once was, but what is anymore? The festival takes place July 28th-31st at Chicago’s Grant Park, and tickets are on sale now.

