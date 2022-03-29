2022 Grammys: How to Watch, Who’s Performing, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Music’s Biggest Night is just a few short days away. After a strange 2021 and a COVID-related delay early this year, the 64th annual Grammy Awards will finally go down on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Veteran host Trevor Noah is coming back to once again run the show and crack as many awkward jokes in-between categories as needed. As for nominees, Jon Batiste is the most-nominated artist this year with 11 nods total. He’s followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber, who each received eight. (See the full list here.)

Before the night begins, however, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Grammys.

How Do I Watch The 2022 Grammys?

As per usual, the 64th Grammy Awards will air on CBS. You can also stream the show live or watch it on-demand with a Paramount+ subscription.

What Time Are The 2022 Grammys?

The Grammys will air from 8:00–11:30 p.m. ET/5:00–8:30 p.m. PT.

Who Is Performing at The 2022 Grammys?

A handful of pop superstars will be taking the stage at this year’s Grammys, and not just to accept awards: BTS, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo are just some of the top-tier talent scheduled to perform. Lil Nas X will also perform alongside Jack Harlow, presumably their single “Industry Baby.” Awards show veteran H.E.R. is also on the roster, as is rap icon Nas.

As for non-pop acts, country artists Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne will both perform. Brandi Carlile will make her return after her unforgettable performance of “The Joke” at the 2019 Grammys, and Soul composer Jon Batiste will show off his chops. (While Foo Fighters were also slated to perform, the remaining shows on their tour schedule have been canceled following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.)

For the musical theater fans, buckle up for performances from Rachel Zegler, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr., and Cynthia Erivo.

Who Is Nominated at The 2022 Grammys?

This year, the most-nominated artist is Jon Batiste, who’s up for a whopping 11 Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year (We Are) and Record of the Year (“Freedom”). He’s trailed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R., who each have eight nominations, followed by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, who landed seven each. Eilish, who already has an impressive seven Grammys to her name, received an Album of the Year nomination for her sophomore LP, Happier Than Ever, while the album’s title track is up for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

How Do I Watch The 2022 Grammys Pre-Telecast?

The Grammys “premiere ceremony,” during which some winners will be announced ahead of the main show, will take place at the the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 ET, and will be hosted by LeVar Burton. You can stream the festivities on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel, as well as at live.grammy.com.

Everything Else You Should Know:

The 2022 Grammys will mark the first show since the Recording Academy implemented the Grammy Awards Inclusion Rider. Part of the Academy’s partnership with Color of Change, the rider is a contract addendum meant to ensure that all parts of the Grammys, at every stage of production, are equitable and inclusive.

To help do so, the Academy has amended some rules for 2022. Previously, about 15-30 music professionals would vote within their genre communities for the final selection of nominees; now, the Academy’s entire voting membership body will have a say in those categories. The number of genre categories in which each voter may vote has also been reduced from 15 to 10. However, all may vote in the “big four” categories (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist).

Finally, two new genre categories have also been added this year: Best Global Music Performance and Best Música Urbana Album, bringing the total number of categories to 86.