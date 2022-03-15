Here Are All the Artists Performing at the 2022 Grammys

The Recording Academy has announced the first round of artists performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards, and music’s biggest night has booked some of the industry’s most glamorous stars. Here’s everything you need to know about the performers who will be taking the stage on April 3rd in Las Vegas.

Who Is Performing at the 2022 Grammys?

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and BTS will take the stage, and Lil Nas X has been scheduled alongside Jack Harlow, with whom he is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Industry Baby.” Country superstars Brothers Osborne and alt-country icon Brandi Carlile will also perform.

Stay tuned as more performing artists are announced.

*Officially* pressing play on our first round of #GRAMMYs performers! 🎶🙌 Advertisement Related Video Be sure to watch the #GRAMMYs LIVE, April 3 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS! We’re going on the record to say we are PUMPED. pic.twitter.com/WQtJmb3Jay — CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2022

What Categories Are the Performers Nominated In?

Eilish and Rodrigo are nominated in seven categories, while Lil Nas X is up for five, and all three artists are under consideration for the big general field categories: Best Album, Best Record, and Best Song. Rodrigo is also one of the favorites for Best New Artist. Meanwhile, Carlile is nominated in five categories, including Record of the Year (“Right On Time”), Brothers Osborne are up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) and Best Country Album (“Skeletons”), and BTS have been given the nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Butter”).

When Do the 2022 Grammys Take Place?

The 64th annual Grammy Awards goes down April 3rd at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas after being postponed due to a COVID-19 surge. For the second year in a row, Trevor Noah will host. Revisit the full list of nominees now.

How Do I Watch the 2022 Grammys?

You can tune into 2022 Grammy Awards on CBS and via CBS All Access. For those without cable, you can sign up for a subscription service and stream the ceremony with Paramount+, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

Advertisement