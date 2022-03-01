Greta Van Fleet Announce 42-Date North American Tour

Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet have expanded their upcoming “Dreams in Gold Tour” with the 42 new North American shows taking place this fall.

The newly announced leg immediately follows the band’s two-night swing with Metallica in Buffalo, NY on August 11th and Pittsburgh, PA on August 14th. GVF will play a number of shows across Canada through the end of the month, before returning to the US for an extensive tour that runs until the middle November. The itinerary includes shows in a variety of markets, including Spokane, WA; Toledo, OH; Raleigh, NC; Jacksonville, FL; Oklahoma City, OK; San Antonio, TX; and Sacramento, CA.

A fan ticket pre-sale will begin Wednesday, March 2nd via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on March 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for a pre-sale code by joining the band’s Peaceful Army fan club.

You can find Greta Van Fleet’s complete tour itinerary below. In addition to today’s announcement, the band has a previously announced US leg scheduled between March 10th and April 2nd, along with shows in South America opening for Metallica, and a run of dates in Europe.

Greta Van Fleet’s “Dreams in Gold Tour” comes in support of the band’s sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, which was released in 2021.

Greta Van Fleet 2022 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

03/13 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

03/16 – Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center

03/17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center

03/19 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

03/22 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

03/23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

03/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

03/26 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

03/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

04/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/27 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional *

04/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Campo Argentino de Polo *

05/03 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Qualistage

05/05 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Estacionamento da Fiergs *

05/07 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira *

05/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estádio do Morumbi *

05/12 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão *

05/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/04 – Kv, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne +

06/09 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

06/11 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique de Vienne

06/14 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen

06/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jarhunderthalle

06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/19 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview

06/25 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium *

08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park *

08/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron #

08/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell #

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

08/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre #

08/23 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre #

08/26 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #

08/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

08/29 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place #

08/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

09/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

09/03 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

09/20 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum $

09/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena $

09/23 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome $

09/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center $

09/27 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center $

09/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena $

09/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena $

10/01 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center $

10/04 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena $

10/05 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena $

10/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena $

10/08 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center $

10/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena $

10/19 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena %

10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena %

10/22 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena %

10/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live %

10/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena %

10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center %

10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC %

11/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena %

11/02 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena %

11/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center %

11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center %

11/08 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center %

11/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena %

11/11 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^

11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

* = w/ Metallica

+ = w/ Foo Fighters

# = w/ The Pretty Reckless

$ = w/ Houndmouth and Robert Finley

% = w/ Durand Jones & The Indications

^ = w/ Fruit Bats