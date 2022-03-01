Greta Van Fleet Announce 42-Date North American Tour

Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet have expanded their upcoming “Dreams in Gold Tour” with the 42 new North American shows taking place this fall.
The newly announced leg immediately follows the band’s two-night swing with Metallica in Buffalo, NY on August 11th and Pittsburgh, PA on August 14th. GVF will play a number of shows across Canada through the end of the month, before returning to the US for an extensive tour that runs until the middle November. The itinerary includes shows in a variety of markets, including Spokane, WA; Toledo, OH; Raleigh, NC; Jacksonville, FL; Oklahoma City, OK; San Antonio, TX; and Sacramento, CA.
A fan ticket pre-sale will begin Wednesday, March 2nd via Ticketmaster, with a public on-sale following on March 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for a pre-sale code by joining the band’s Peaceful Army fan club.
You can find Greta Van Fleet’s complete tour itinerary below. In addition to today’s announcement, the band has a previously announced US leg scheduled between March 10th and April 2nd, along with shows in South America opening for Metallica, and a run of dates in Europe.
Greta Van Fleet’s “Dreams in Gold Tour” comes in support of the band’s sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, which was released in 2021.
Greta Van Fleet 2022 Tour Dates:
03/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena
03/13 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
03/16 – Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center
03/17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center
03/19 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
03/22 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
03/23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
03/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
03/26 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
03/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
04/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
04/27 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional *
04/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Campo Argentino de Polo *
05/03 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Qualistage
05/05 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Estacionamento da Fiergs *
05/07 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira *
05/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estádio do Morumbi *
05/12 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão *
05/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
06/04 – Kv, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund
06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne +
06/09 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
06/11 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique de Vienne
06/14 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen
06/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jarhunderthalle
06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/19 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks
06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview
06/25 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
06/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium *
08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park *
08/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron #
08/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell #
08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #
08/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre #
08/23 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre #
08/26 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #
08/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #
08/29 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place #
08/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
09/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
09/03 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
09/20 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum $
09/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena $
09/23 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome $
09/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center $
09/27 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center $
09/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena $
09/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena $
10/01 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center $
10/04 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena $
10/05 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena $
10/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena $
10/08 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center $
10/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena $
10/19 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena %
10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena %
10/22 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena %
10/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live %
10/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena %
10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center %
10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC %
11/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena %
11/02 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena %
11/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center %
11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center %
11/08 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center %
11/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena %
11/11 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^
11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^
* = w/ Metallica
+ = w/ Foo Fighters
# = w/ The Pretty Reckless
$ = w/ Houndmouth and Robert Finley
% = w/ Durand Jones & The Indications
^ = w/ Fruit Bats