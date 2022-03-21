Greta Van Fleet have decided to postpone the remainder of their spring US tour as band member Jake Kiszka continues to struggle with pneumonia. The guitarist is home after spending four days in the hospital, but the “healing process is long and slower than anticipated.”

Originally, both Jake and his twin brother Josh (lead vocals) fell ill last week, forcing Greta Van Fleet to postpone a show in Flint, Michigan, one of five planned gigs in a row in their home state. Then the band announced that Josh had mostly recovered but that Jake was hospitalized with pneumonia, resulting in the postponement of two more shows. Now, the rest of the Spring jaunt has been called off.

As it stands, Greta Van Fleet only played the first three shows on what was supposed to be a 13-date outing, including the kickoff show that Consequence caught in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The initial three dates that were postponed have already been rescheduled for August and September, when Greta Van Fleet plan to hit the road for an extensive North American run (tickets available here).

Advertisement

Related Video

The newly affected concerts have not been rescheduled yet, but the Madison, Wisconsin, show originally set for tomorrow night (March 22nd) has been canceled outright due to a planned venue renovation later this year.

A statement from the band reads as follows:

We are disheartened to announce that the shows from March 22nd through April 2nd must be rescheduled for the health and safety of our brother, Jake.

We recognize how upsetting this news is and share your disappointment. While Jake has been discharged after being hospitalized for four days, he is still struggling with pneumonia and its symptoms. The healing process is long and slower than anticipated. Jake wanted to push through, however doctors have advised doing so could potentially lead to further complications and a longer recovery.

Right now, we are actively working on rescheduling and will share information about the new dates as quickly as possible. We are determined to play these shows.

To our fans in Madison, WI – unfortunately, the March 22nd performance must be canceled due to planned venue renovations later this year. However, we love you and your city, and will find a way to make it up to you. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

To the fans, friends, and family that planned to travel great lengths to be with us – your unwavering support has not gone unnoticed. We appreciate your dedication, understanding, grace, and sympathy.

This is only the beginning of the tour and it is important for Jake to heal so the rest of Dreams In Gold 2022 can continue as planned through the rest of the year, starting in South America.

Love and light, Jake, Josh, Sam, & Danny

Greta Van Fleet hope to resume touring in support of their 2021 album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, when they support Metallica for a series of shows in South America beginning in late April.

Advertisement

Pick up tickets to Greta Van Fleet’s upcoming tour dates via Ticketmaster, and see the band’s announcement via Instagram below.