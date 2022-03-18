Greta Van Fleet Postpone Shows as Guitarist Jake Kiszka Is Hospitalized with Pneumonia

Greta Van Fleet have been forced to postpone a few shows on their current North American tour, as guitarist Jake Kiszka has been hospitalized with pneumonia. Jake’s twin brother, Josh (lead vocals), also fell ill, but has mostly recovered.

Originally, the band was scheduled to kick off the 2022 outing with five shows in their home state of Michigan. They got through three of the gigs, including the tour opener in Kalamazoo, before illness derailed the itinerary.

At first, Greta Van Fleet postponed the Flint and Ypsilanti shows slated for this past Wednesday (March 16th) and Thursday (March 17th), explaining that both Josh and Jake woke up ill on Wednesday morning but that COVID had been ruled out. In a follow-up post, the band revealed that Jake had been hospitalized with pneumonia, forcing the group to postpone tomorrow night’s show (March 19th) in Huntington, West Virginia, as well.

The latest message from the band reads, in part: “While Josh has mostly recovered, Jake’s diagnosis is more complex. What started as a small cough on Tuesday rapidly progressed overnight requiring his admission to the hospital yesterday. The last 24 hours have been arduous as doctors were unsure of the exact illness. Fortunately, after further evaluation, they are confident in their diagnosis of pneumonia and an optimal course of treatment has been determined.”

As of now, Greta Van Fleet hope to return to the road this coming Tuesday (March 22nd) in Madison, Wisconsin. The three affected shows have already been rescheduled as follows: Flint, MI (September 13th), Ypsilanti, MI (September 14th), and Huntington, WV (August 10th).

The young rock sensations were just getting started on an extensive tour that recently added a massive late summer / fall North American leg. The band is out in support of their 2021 album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

Pick up tickets to Greta Van Fleet’s upcoming tour dates via Ticketmaster, and see the band’s full explanations for the show postponements in the Instagram posts below.