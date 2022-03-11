Grimes is Dating Chelsea Manning: Report

Grimes has reportedly began dating Chelsea Manning, the activist and whistleblower who famously leaked hundreds of thousands of classified military documents to WikiLeaks.

Page Six reports that Grimes and Manning are currently living together in Austin.

The news comes on the heels of Grimes’ revelation that she recently welcomed a second child with former partner Elon Musk. Although Grimes referred to Musk as “my boyfriend” in her recent Vanity Fair cover story, she also acknowledged that their relationship was “fluid” and that they lived in separate houses. However, since sitting down with Vanity Fair, Grimes and Musk have split.

“Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” Grimes tweeted Thursday.

Her busy personal life aside, Grimes is also hard at work on her new album, Book 1, which she likens to her version of Smashing Pumpkins’ Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, “with a hint of” Beyoncé’s Lemonade. She told Variety Fair that it was partly inspired by Musk’s theory that she’s actually a simulation: “We keep having this conversation where E’s like, ‘Are you real? Or are we living in my memory, and you’re like a synthesized companion that was created to be my companion here?'”