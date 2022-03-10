Grimes and Elon Musk Secretly Had a Second Child -- A Daughter Named "Y"

Grimes has revealed that she recently had a second child with Elon Musk — a girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (or, “Y” for short).

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes said she and Musk used a surrogate and chose to keep the child’s birth a secret. It was only after Vanity Fair contributor Devin Gordon heard the baby crying in the background that Grimes confirmed that she was again a new mother.

Speaking about the inspiration for Y’s name, Grimes explained that Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second), while Dark is “the unknown. People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.” And Sideræl is “a more elven” spelling of sidereal, “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.” Sideræl is also a nod to Grimes’ favorite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel, who “chooses to abdicate the ring.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Y is the younger sister to Grimes and Musk’s first child, X Æ A-Xii (or, “X” for short), who was born in May 2020.

Last fall, Musk announced that he and Grimes had semi-separated after being together for three years. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk explained at the time. However, following the birth of Y, Grimes told Vanity Fair that she relocated to Austin.

Grimes said she “would probably refer to [Musk] as my boyfriend,” but the nature of their relationship is “fluid.” She explained, “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.” Grimes also revealed that she and Musk plan to have more children: “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes spoke about her forthcoming album, Book 1, which she likened to her version of Smashing Pumpkins’ Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, “with a hint of” Beyoncé’s Lemonade. She said it was partly inspired by Musk’s theory that she’s actually a simulation: “We keep having this conversation where E’s like, ‘Are you real? Or are we living in my memory, and you’re like a synthesized companion that was created to be my companion here?'”

Grimes previously described Book 1 as a “space opera” about two artificial intelligences that “fall into a lesbian romance.” Elaborating on the concept to Vanity Fair, Grimes said the album takes place in the distant future, at a stage of technological advancement a person can upload their consciousness into a robotic body and essentially live forever as a Cymek. A cyberpunk spin on the film Swan Lake, the album tells the story of two A.I. characters who reject their engineer overlord and fall in love with each.

Grimes has yet to complete work on Book 1 — she’s recorded about 15 songs so far. However, she did confirm that “Player of Games” serves as the lead single, and she has another track on the way co-written with The Weeknd.

Advertisement