GWAR Announce 2022 US Tour Dates

GWAR have announced the US leg of their 2022 “Black Death Rager World Tour.” Crowbar, Necrogoblikon, and The Native Howl will support the run.
The outing kicks off May 19th in Fort Wayne, Indiana, before wrapping up on June 17th in Reading, Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale to fan club members tomorrow (March 3rd) and to the general public on Friday (March 4th). You can buy tickets via Ticketmaster.
Remarked GWAR’s Blothar the Berserker in a press release: “Ah, the cruel Spring, when life bursts forth and humans are reminded how dead they are inside! The horrific majesty of GWAR will blow through your town like painted ladies working the block for that rock.”
GWAR will be bringing their theatrical live show across the states in support of their upcoming album, The New Dark Ages. As previously reported, the band’s latest LP will be released on June 3rd alongside a tie-in graphic novel.
Previously, GWAR announced the UK and European leg of the trek. Below you can view the tour trailer, tour poster, and the full list of US dates. Get tickets here.
GWAR’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Crowbar, Necrogoblikon, and The Native Howl:
05/19 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s *
05/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant * (PointFest PreParty)
05/21 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive *
05/23 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
05/24 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
05/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
05/27 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
05/28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
05/29 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
05/31 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
06/02 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
06/03 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
06/04 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
06/05 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
06/07 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
06/08 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
06/10 – Washington, DC @ 9 –30 Club
06/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
06/12 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
06/14 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s
06/15 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
06/16 – Providence, RI @ The Strand
06/17 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
* = no Crowbar