Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

GWAR Announce 2022 US Tour Dates

Crowbar, Necrogoblikon, and The Native Howl will support the run

gwar 2022 north american tour
GWAR (photo by Amy Harris)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 2, 2022 | 12:51pm ET

    GWAR have announced the US leg of their 2022 “Black Death Rager World Tour.” Crowbar, Necrogoblikon, and The Native Howl will support the run.

    The outing kicks off May 19th in Fort Wayne, Indiana, before wrapping up on June 17th in Reading, Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale to fan club members tomorrow (March 3rd) and to the general public on Friday (March 4th). You can buy tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Remarked GWAR’s Blothar the Berserker in a press release: “Ah, the cruel Spring, when life bursts forth and humans are reminded how dead they are inside! The horrific majesty of GWAR will blow through your town like painted ladies working the block for that rock.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    GWAR will be bringing their theatrical live show across the states in support of their upcoming album, The New Dark Ages. As previously reported, the band’s latest LP will be released on June 3rd alongside a tie-in graphic novel.

    gwar the new dark ages
     Editor's Pick
    GWAR Announce New Concept Album The New Dark Ages and Accompanying Graphic Novel

    If you plan on attending any of GWAR’s upcoming tour dates, we recommend enhancing your Bohab concert experience with various products from the band’s Bud of Gods CBD line. Take the edge off and embrace the bloodbath that is GWAR’s stage show.

    Previously, GWAR announced the UK and European leg of the trek. Below you can view the tour trailer, tour poster, and the full list of US dates. Get tickets here.

    Advertisement

    GWAR’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Crowbar, Necrogoblikon, and The Native Howl:
    05/19 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s *
    05/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant * (PointFest PreParty)
    05/21 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive *
    05/23 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
    05/24 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
    05/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    05/27 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
    05/28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    05/29 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
    05/31 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
    06/02 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
    06/03 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
    06/04 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
    06/05 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    06/07 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
    06/08 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
    06/10 – Washington, DC @ 9 –30 Club
    06/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    06/12 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    06/14 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s
    06/15 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    06/16 – Providence, RI @ The Strand
    06/17 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

    * = no Crowbar

    unnamed 145 GWAR Announce 2022 US Tour Dates

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Animal Collective Time Skiffs 2022 tour dates

Animal Collective Announce Additional 2022 Tour Dates

March 2, 2022

randy newman tour broken neck

Randy Newman Postpones Tour While Recovering from Broken Neck

March 2, 2022

Two for the Road - Ministry and Melvins

Two for the Road: Ministry's Al Jourgensen and Melvins' Buzz Osborne Talk Broadway Shows, Ballet, and Life on Tour

March 2, 2022

Belle and Sebastian A Bit of Previous New Album Unnecessary Drama New Song Stream

Belle and Sebastian Announce New Album A Bit of Previous, Share "Unnecessary Drama": Stream

March 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

GWAR Announce 2022 US Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale