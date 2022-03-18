Menu
Hailey Whitters Shares Origins of New Single “Boys Back Home”: Exclusive

Inspired by nostalgic memories of growing up, photography, and more

Hailey Whitters, photo by Harper Smith
Mary Siroky
March 18, 2022 | 9:00am ET

    With Origins, artists get the chance to share insights on their latest release. Today, rising country artist Hailey Whitters shares the inspiration behind her new ode to growing up, “Boys Back Home.”

    For Hailey Whitters, home is where the heart is — even if she’s in the middle of a debut headline tour.

    The rising country artist is known for her down-home sound, one that’s authentic and believable among so many Nashville writers striving to capture the magic of country music honestly. Hailey Whitters makes it clear that she was born in it, grew up in it, and isn’t going to let it go any time soon. Her latest, “Boys Back Home,” is an ode to the people who raised her in her youth.

    “They had my back then and I know they still have it no,” she shares. “I wanted to sing this song as a way of saying thank you and celebrating them. I know I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

    Where she is today, specifically, is at a point in her career with some serious momentum. She’ll be hitting the road with Jon Pardi this year (tickets are available via Ticketmaster), continuing to stand out in a corner of the industry that often makes it more difficult for women to find their audience. More stories like “Boys Back Home” can be found in her new album, Raised, also out today, March 18th.

    Get a first look at Whitters’ “Boys Back Home” video and read the full Origins of the track below.

