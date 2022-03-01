Menu
HAIM Share Paul Thomas Anderson-Directed Video for New Song “Lost Track”: Stream

Set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1950s

haim share lost track music video new song directed by paul thomas anderson
HAIM (photo via YouTube)
March 1, 2022 | 12:19pm ET

    We know this might come as a complete and utter shock, but HAIM have once again teamed up with Paul Thomas Anderson. This time, the Licorice Pizza director has helmed the music video for the indie pop band’s new song, “Lost Track.”

    Like Licorice Pizza, the “Lost Track” music video takes place in the San Fernando Valley of yesteryear. But while the coming-of-age drama was set in the ’70s, this clip imagines Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim as members of a preppy and posh ladies society in the ’50s. Shot on location in Southern California as part of HAIM’s recent cover shoot with W Magazine, the video looks just as good as it sounds.

    Sonically, “Lost Track” might feel as carefree as a day at the country club, but its lyrics center around melancholia. “I’ll never get back what I lost track of,” Danielle sings over a charming xylophone riff and a hand-clapped beat. See the music video below.

    Alana’s acting debut in Licorice Pizza earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical. HAIM have also collaborated with PTA on videos including “Right Now,” “Little of Your Love,” “Now I’m in It,” “Man from the Magazine,” “The Steps,” and more.

    This year, HAIM will finally play songs from Women In Music Pt. III live on the “One More HAIM Tour”; get tickets at Ticketmaster.

