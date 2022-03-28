Menu
Halestorm Announce Summer 2022 US Tour with The Pretty Reckless

The Warning and Lilith Czar will provide support on most dates of the month-long outing

Halestorm and Pretty Reckless 2022 Tour
March 28, 2022 | 1:35pm ET

    Two of rock’s most powerful female voices — Lzzy Hale and Taylor Momsen — are teaming up this summer, as Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless have just announced a joint 2022 US tour. The outing will feature support from The Warning and Lilith Czar on most dates.

    The tour kicks off July 8th in Detroit and runs through an August 12th show in Portsmouth, Virginia. Tickets for the summer jaunt go on sale this Friday (April 1st) at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Tuesday (March 29th) at 10:00 am local time.

    The summer run will follow Halestorm’s previously announced headlining spring tour, which features support from Stone Temple Pilots, Mammoth WVH, and Black Stone Cherry on select dates.

    Halestorm will be out in support of their highly anticipated upcoming album, Back From the Dead, which arrives on May 6th. The Pretty Reckless will be touring behind their 2021 album, Death by Rock and Roll.

    Halestorm new album
    Halestorm Announce New Album Back From the Dead, Unleash “The Steeple”: Stream

    See Halestorm’s full itinerary below, and pick up tickets here. Pay special attention to the key, as The Pretty Reckless will not be appearing at three of the summer shows.

    Halestorm’s 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/10 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark Arena *
    05/11 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center *
    05/13 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove ^
    05/14 – Wichita, KS @ Wave #
    05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE %
    05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live %
    05/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Pointfest
    05/22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
    05/24 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center %
    05/25 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater %
    05/28 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater %
    05/30 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater %
    07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill !
    07/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre !
    07/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park !
    07/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center !
    07/15 – Cadott, WI @ RockFest (festival date)
    07/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion +
    07/19 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion !
    07/20 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater !
    07/22 – Harrington, DE @ DE State Fair (festival date)
    07/23 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain !
    07/25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +
    07/27 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview !
    07/28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center **
    07/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre !
    08/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory !
    08/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater !
    08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre !
    08/07 – Grand Junction, CO @ Los Colonias Amphitheater !
    08/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre !
    08/10 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP !
    08/12 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion ^^
    09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life (festival date)
    10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock (festival date)

    * = w/ Stone Temple Pilots, Mammoth WVH and Black Stone Cherry
    ^ = w/ Mammoth WVH and Black Stone Cherry
    # = w/ Mammoth WVH
    % = w/ Stone Temple Pilots and Black Stone Cherry
    ! = w/ The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar
    + = w/ The Warning and Lilith Czar
    ** = w/ The Pretty Reckless and The Warning
    ^^ = w/ The Warning

    Halestorm Pretty Reckless tour poster

