Halestorm have announced a headlining Spring 2022 US tour in support of their upcoming album, Back From the Dead. They’ll be joined on the road by Stone Temple Pilots, Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH, and Black Stone Cherry on select dates.

The brief outing kicks off May 10th in Billings, Montana, and circles back to Missoula, Montana, for a tour-closing May 30th show. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday (March 4th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning as early as today (March 1st).

The bill offers further evidence of just how big Halestorm have become, with frontwoman Lzzy Hale and company topping a lineup that includes rock veterans Stone Temple Pilots. Late last year and for a few shows at the beginning of this year, Halestorm co-headlined a US arena tour with Evanescence.

On their Facebook page, Halestorm stated, “Freaks, let’s do this. We are ready to bring the rock show to the people. To add to the excitement, we also have the legendary Stone Temple Pilots, our friend Wolf Van Halen of MammothWVH, and dear brothers in Black Stone Cherry coming to tear it up with us!”

The new dates come in addition to Halestorm’s May 22nd appearance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, and a radio festival gig on May 21st in St. Louis.

Halestorm’s new album, Back From the Dead, will arrive on May 6th. It has been preceded by the title track and the recently released single “The Steeple.” Pre-orders are available here.

See Halestorm’s tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Halestorm 2022 Spring US Tour Dates:

05/10 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark Arena *

05/11 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center *

05/13 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove ^

05/14 – Wichita, KS @ Wave #

05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE %

05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live %

05/21 – St. Louis, MO – Pointfest

05/22 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

05/24 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center %

05/25 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater %

05/28 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater %

05/30 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater %

* = w/ Stone Temple Pilots, Mammoth WVH and Black Stone Cherry

^ = w/ Mammoth WVH and Black Stone Cherry

# = w/ Mammoth WVH

% = w/ Stone Temple Pilots and Black Stone Cherry