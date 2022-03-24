Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Hank Williams Jr. Announces Dan Auerbach-Produced Album Rich White Honky Blues

The album arrives on June 17th via Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound

Hank Williams Jr Rich White Honky Blues Dan Auerbach album single video stream
Hank Williams Jr., photo by David McClister
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 24, 2022 | 2:56pm ET

    Hank Williams Jr. has announced that his 57th studio album, Rich White Honky Blues, will be produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. It drops June 17th via Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label.

    The 72-year old son of country music legend Hank Williams, Sr. also revealed the album’s opening number and first single “.44 Special Blues.” The spry solo track digs into the County Music Hall of Famer’s bluesy roots, with its vintage-style refrain, “Baby where’d you stay last night,” pairing perfectly to his well-worn wail.

    In a statement, Auerbach makes those same sonic connections, saying: “The first time I ever saw Hank Jr. on TV, I was a kid raised on Robert Johnson and Hank Williams, Sr. records, and those things came through so clearly watching him. So, I tried to assemble the right parts to just sit in that piece of who he is.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The accompanying video, directed by Tim Hardiman, finds a solitary Williams performing in a dark, smoke-filled room interspersed with shots of breathtaking sunset views and an appearance by the infamous Devil’s Crossroads sign in Clarksdale, Mississippi where blues guitarist Robert Johnson allegedly sold his soul. Check out “.44 Special Blues” below.

    Though Williams Jr. is undoubtedly an icon in his own, his history is not without controversy. In 2011, while appearing on Fox & Friends on Fox News, Williams compared then-President Barack Obama to Adolf Hitler. He also said, “They’re the enemy,” referring to Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden. In response, ESPN pulled his theme song, “All My Rowdy Friends,” from Monday Night Football. Williams Jr. subsequently apologized. Auerbach has not addressed that incident.

    The album’s announcement arrives just days after the tragic loss of Mary Jane Thomas, Williams’ wife of 32 years, due to a sudden medical procedure complication. The news was first reported on Wednesday via TMZ. Their son Sam shared a statement with People, saying: “My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn’t befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving.”

    Advertisement

    Pre-orders for Rich White Honky Blues are ongoing, while tickets to Williams’ previously-announced summer tour are still available via Ticketmaster.

    Rich White Honky Blues Artwork:

    Hank Williams Jr Rich White Honky Blues album artwork

    Rich White Honky Blues Tracklist:
    01. .44 Special Blues
    02. Georgia Women
    03. My Starter Won’t Start
    04. Take Out Some Insurance
    05. Rich White Honky Blues
    06. Short Haired Woman
    07. Fireman Ring the Bell
    08. Rock Me Baby
    09. I Like It When It’s Stormy
    10. Call Me Thunderhead
    11. TV Mama
    12. Jesus Will You Come by Here

    Hank Williams 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/01 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
    05/27 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
    05/29 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
    06/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    06/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
    07/08 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget
    07/09 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
    07/21 – Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair
    07/22 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center
    07/29 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
    07/30 – Harrington, DE @ Delaware State Fair
    08/05 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
    08/06 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre
    08/09 – Jackson, MI @ Jackson County Fair
    08/12 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
    08/13 – North Lawrence, OH @ Neon Lights Festival

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Bryan Ferry Announces New EP Love Letters, Shares Title Track: Stream

March 24, 2022

red hot chili peppers not the one new song listen stream single

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Song "Not the One": Stream

March 24, 2022

perfume genius ugly season new album announcement

Perfume Genius Announces New Album Ugly Season

March 24, 2022

beatopia beabadoobee new album talk new single tour dates stream

beabadoobee Announces New Album Beatopia, Shares "Talk": Stream

March 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Hank Williams Jr. Announces Dan Auerbach-Produced Album Rich White Honky Blues

Menu Shop Search Sale