Hank Williams Jr. Announces Dan Auerbach-Produced Album Rich White Honky Blues

Hank Williams Jr. has announced that his 57th studio album, Rich White Honky Blues, will be produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. It drops June 17th via Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label.

The 72-year old son of country music legend Hank Williams, Sr. also revealed the album’s opening number and first single “.44 Special Blues.” The spry solo track digs into the County Music Hall of Famer’s bluesy roots, with its vintage-style refrain, “Baby where’d you stay last night,” pairing perfectly to his well-worn wail.

In a statement, Auerbach makes those same sonic connections, saying: “The first time I ever saw Hank Jr. on TV, I was a kid raised on Robert Johnson and Hank Williams, Sr. records, and those things came through so clearly watching him. So, I tried to assemble the right parts to just sit in that piece of who he is.”

The accompanying video, directed by Tim Hardiman, finds a solitary Williams performing in a dark, smoke-filled room interspersed with shots of breathtaking sunset views and an appearance by the infamous Devil’s Crossroads sign in Clarksdale, Mississippi where blues guitarist Robert Johnson allegedly sold his soul. Check out “.44 Special Blues” below.

Though Williams Jr. is undoubtedly an icon in his own, his history is not without controversy. In 2011, while appearing on Fox & Friends on Fox News, Williams compared then-President Barack Obama to Adolf Hitler. He also said, “They’re the enemy,” referring to Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden. In response, ESPN pulled his theme song, “All My Rowdy Friends,” from Monday Night Football. Williams Jr. subsequently apologized. Auerbach has not addressed that incident.

The album’s announcement arrives just days after the tragic loss of Mary Jane Thomas, Williams’ wife of 32 years, due to a sudden medical procedure complication. The news was first reported on Wednesday via TMZ. Their son Sam shared a statement with People, saying: “My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn’t befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving.”

Pre-orders for Rich White Honky Blues are ongoing, while tickets to Williams’ previously-announced summer tour are still available via Ticketmaster.

Rich White Honky Blues Artwork:

Rich White Honky Blues Tracklist:

01. .44 Special Blues

02. Georgia Women

03. My Starter Won’t Start

04. Take Out Some Insurance

05. Rich White Honky Blues

06. Short Haired Woman

07. Fireman Ring the Bell

08. Rock Me Baby

09. I Like It When It’s Stormy

10. Call Me Thunderhead

11. TV Mama

12. Jesus Will You Come by Here

Hank Williams 2022 Tour Dates:

04/01 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

05/27 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

05/29 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

06/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

06/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

07/08 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget

07/09 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

07/21 – Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair

07/22 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center

07/29 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

07/30 – Harrington, DE @ Delaware State Fair

08/05 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

08/06 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

08/09 – Jackson, MI @ Jackson County Fair

08/12 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

08/13 – North Lawrence, OH @ Neon Lights Festival

