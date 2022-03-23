Menu
Harry Styles Announces New Album Harry’s House

Album No. 3 is due out in May

Harry Styles, photo via YouTube
March 23, 2022 | 12:10pm ET

    Harry Styles will return on May 20th with a new album called Harry’s House.

    In anticipation, Styles has shared the album’s artwork and a teaser trailer, which you can see below. A press release notes the tracklist spans 13 songs, though no titles have been revealed.

    The album’s title appears to take its name from the Joni Mitchell song “Harry’s House,” from her 1975 album The Hissing of Summer Lawns. Styles is a big fan of Mitchell’s; he previously revealed that he “was in a pretty big Joni hole” when he was recording his sophomore album, 2019’s Fine Line. He has also called Mitchell’s Blue one of music’s greatest albums.

    Harry’s House marks Styles’ third solo album. Ahead of the album’s release, Styles will headline Coachella in April. He’s also scheduled to tour the UK and Europe this summer, including dates with Mitski and Wolf Alice.

    Harry’s House Artwork:

