Horsegirl Announce Debut Album Versions of Modern Performance, Share “Anti-glory”: Stream

Chicago indie trio Horsegirl have announced their debut album Versions of Modern Performance. It’s out June 3rd via Matador, and to celebrate its pending arrival the band has shared the new single “Anti-glory.” As if that weren’t enough, Nora Cheng, Penelope Lowenstein, and Gigi Reece have unveiled an expansive 2022 tour.
Versions of Modern Performance was produced by John Agnello (Dinosaur Jr., Twin Peaks, Waxahatchee) and recorded at Electrical Audio studios. In a statement, the band said, “It’s our debut bare-bones album in a Chicago institution with a producer who we feel like really respected what we were trying to do.” The album spans 12 tracks, including the previously-released single “Billy.”
“Anti-glory” is built around two guitar riffs, the first a single note repeated before unexpectedly bending upwards, and the second a series of triplets that stays steady before descending. Verses full of words like “Spinning away,” and “turning away,” yield to a chorus with repeated invocations to “Dance/ Dance/ Dance/ Dance/ With me.”
“We wrote Anti-glory almost by accident, while messing around with an old song during rehearsal,” Horsegirl said. “The song fell into place immediately, and looking back, we have no idea how we wrote it. As always, this song and album are for Chicago, our friends, our friend’s bands, everyone who can play the guitar, and everyone who can’t play the guitar.”
The track comes with a music video directed by Erin Vassilopoulos, and you can check it out below. Pre-orders for Versions of Modern Performance are ongoing; scroll onwards to peruse the album artwork and tracklist.
On March 16th, Horsegirl will embark on the first leg of their 2022 world tour. It includes a four-night stand in Austin, stops in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver, and London, and a swing through Germany. They’ll share billing with Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter, and Dummy, and they’ll also be performing at Boston Calling 2022. The full itinerary is after the jump. Get your tickets here.
Versions of Modern Performance Artwork:
Versions of Modern Performance Tracklist:
1. Anti-glory
2. Beautiful Song
3. Live and Ski
4. Bog Bog 1
5. Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)
6. The Fall of Horsegirl
7. Electrolocation 2
8. Option 8
9. World of Pots and Pans
10. The Guitar Is Dead 3
11. Homage to Birdnoculars
12. Billy
Horsegirl 2022 Tour Dates:
03/16 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
03/16 — Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s
03/17 — Austin, TX @ Hotel San Jose
03/17 — Austin, TX @ Seven Grand
03/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
03/20 — Washington, DC @ DC9
03/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
05/29 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
06/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
06/10 — Giessen, DE @ Stadt ohne Meer
06/12 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby
06/16 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar
06/17 — Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label
06/19 — London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage
06/21 — Manchester, UK @ YES Manchester (Basement)
06/22 — London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club
06/26 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
06/28 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
06/29 — Berlin, DE @ Monarch
07/01 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Upstairs
07/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *
07/16 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *
07/17 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *
07/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *
07/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *
07/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *
07/23 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *
07/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
07/27 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *
07/30 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
08/02 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *
08/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *
08/03 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *
08/06 — Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus *
^ = w/ Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter
* = w/ Dummy