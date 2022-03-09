Horsegirl Announce Debut Album Versions of Modern Performance, Share “Anti-glory”: Stream

Chicago indie trio Horsegirl have announced their debut album Versions of Modern Performance. It’s out June 3rd via Matador, and to celebrate its pending arrival the band has shared the new single “Anti-glory.” As if that weren’t enough, Nora Cheng, Penelope Lowenstein, and Gigi Reece have unveiled an expansive 2022 tour.

Versions of Modern Performance was produced by John Agnello (Dinosaur Jr., Twin Peaks, Waxahatchee) and recorded at Electrical Audio studios. In a statement, the band said, “It’s our debut bare-bones album in a Chicago institution with a producer who we feel like really respected what we were trying to do.” The album spans 12 tracks, including the previously-released single “Billy.”

“Anti-glory” is built around two guitar riffs, the first a single note repeated before unexpectedly bending upwards, and the second a series of triplets that stays steady before descending. Verses full of words like “Spinning away,” and “turning away,” yield to a chorus with repeated invocations to “Dance/ Dance/ Dance/ Dance/ With me.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“We wrote Anti-glory almost by accident, while messing around with an old song during rehearsal,” Horsegirl said. “The song fell into place immediately, and looking back, we have no idea how we wrote it. As always, this song and album are for Chicago, our friends, our friend’s bands, everyone who can play the guitar, and everyone who can’t play the guitar.”

The track comes with a music video directed by Erin Vassilopoulos, and you can check it out below. Pre-orders for Versions of Modern Performance are ongoing; scroll onwards to peruse the album artwork and tracklist.

On March 16th, Horsegirl will embark on the first leg of their 2022 world tour. It includes a four-night stand in Austin, stops in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver, and London, and a swing through Germany. They’ll share billing with Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter, and Dummy, and they’ll also be performing at Boston Calling 2022. The full itinerary is after the jump. Get your tickets here.

Advertisement

Versions of Modern Performance Artwork:

Versions of Modern Performance Tracklist:

1. Anti-glory

2. Beautiful Song

3. Live and Ski

4. Bog Bog 1

5. Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)

6. The Fall of Horsegirl

7. Electrolocation 2

8. Option 8

9. World of Pots and Pans

10. The Guitar Is Dead 3

11. Homage to Birdnoculars

12. Billy

Horsegirl 2022 Tour Dates:

03/16 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

03/16 — Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s

03/17 — Austin, TX @ Hotel San Jose

03/17 — Austin, TX @ Seven Grand

03/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

03/20 — Washington, DC @ DC9

03/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

05/29 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

06/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

06/10 — Giessen, DE @ Stadt ohne Meer

06/12 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

06/16 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar

06/17 — Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label

06/19 — London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage

06/21 — Manchester, UK @ YES Manchester (Basement)

06/22 — London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club

06/26 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

06/28 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

06/29 — Berlin, DE @ Monarch

07/01 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Upstairs

07/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *

07/16 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

07/17 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

07/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

07/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

07/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

07/23 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

07/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

07/27 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

07/30 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

08/02 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

08/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

08/03 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

08/06 — Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus *

^ = w/ Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter

* = w/ Dummy