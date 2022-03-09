Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Horsegirl Announce Debut Album Versions of Modern Performance, Share “Anti-glory”: Stream

The Chicago rockers will also be hitting the road on a world tour.

horsegirl anti-glory visions of modern performance new song album music video tour dates tickets listen stream
Horsegirl, photo by Cheryl Dunn
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 9, 2022 | 1:24pm ET

    Chicago indie trio Horsegirl have announced their debut album Versions of Modern Performance. It’s out June 3rd via Matador, and to celebrate its pending arrival the band has shared the new single “Anti-glory.” As if that weren’t enough, Nora Cheng, Penelope Lowenstein, and Gigi Reece have unveiled an expansive 2022 tour.

    Versions of Modern Performance was produced by John Agnello (Dinosaur Jr., Twin Peaks, Waxahatchee) and recorded at Electrical Audio studios. In a statement, the band said, “It’s our debut bare-bones album in a Chicago institution with a producer who we feel like really respected what we were trying to do.” The album spans 12 tracks, including the previously-released single “Billy.”

    “Anti-glory” is built around two guitar riffs, the first a single note repeated before unexpectedly bending upwards, and the second a series of triplets that stays steady before descending. Verses full of words like “Spinning away,” and “turning away,” yield to a chorus with repeated invocations to “Dance/ Dance/ Dance/ Dance/ With me.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We wrote Anti-glory almost by accident, while messing around with an old song during rehearsal,” Horsegirl said. “The song fell into place immediately, and looking back, we have no idea how we wrote it. As always, this song and album are for Chicago, our friends, our friend’s bands, everyone who can play the guitar, and everyone who can’t play the guitar.”

    The track comes with a music video directed by Erin Vassilopoulos, and you can check it out below. Pre-orders for Versions of Modern Performance are ongoing; scroll onwards to peruse the album artwork and tracklist.

    On March 16th, Horsegirl will embark on the first leg of their 2022 world tour. It includes a four-night stand in Austin, stops in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver, and London, and a swing through Germany. They’ll share billing with Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter, and Dummy, and they’ll also be performing at Boston Calling 2022. The full itinerary is after the jump. Get your tickets here.

    Advertisement

    Versions of Modern Performance Artwork:

    horsegirl anti-glory visions of modern performance new song album music video tour dates tickets listen stream

    Versions of Modern Performance Tracklist:
    1. Anti-glory
    2. Beautiful Song
    3. Live and Ski
    4. Bog Bog 1
    5. Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)
    6. The Fall of Horsegirl
    7. Electrolocation 2
    8. Option 8
    9. World of Pots and Pans
    10. The Guitar Is Dead 3
    11. Homage to Birdnoculars
    12. Billy

    Horsegirl 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/16 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    03/16 — Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s
    03/17 — Austin, TX @ Hotel San Jose
    03/17 — Austin, TX @ Seven Grand
    03/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
    03/20 — Washington, DC @ DC9
    03/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
    05/29 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
    06/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
    06/10 — Giessen, DE @ Stadt ohne Meer
    06/12 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby
    06/16 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar
    06/17 — Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label
    06/19 — London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage
    06/21 — Manchester, UK @ YES Manchester (Basement)
    06/22 — London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club
    06/26 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
    06/28 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
    06/29 — Berlin, DE @ Monarch
    07/01 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/02 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Upstairs
    07/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *
    07/16 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *
    07/17 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *
    07/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *
    07/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *
    07/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *
    07/23 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *
    07/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
    07/27 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *
    07/30 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
    08/02 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *
    08/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *
    08/03 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *
    08/06 — Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus *

    ^ = w/ Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter
    * = w/ Dummy

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ME REX Plesiosaur EP Jupiter Pluvius single stream

ME REX Announce Plesiosaur EP, Share "Jupiter Pluvius": Stream

March 9, 2022

Girl Talk Wiz Khalifa Big KRIT Smoke DZA new album Full Court Press Put You On new song stream

Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA Announce Collaborative Album, Share "Put You On": Stream

March 9, 2022

tenacious d 2022 us tour fall dates

Tenacious D Extend 2022 US Tour to Fall

March 9, 2022

my chemical romance 2022 expanded tour dates tickets buy

My Chemical Romance Expand 2022 Reunion Tour

March 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Horsegirl Announce Debut Album Versions of Modern Performance, Share "Anti-glory": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale