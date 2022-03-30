Menu
HBO Sets Premiere Date for House of the Dragon + New Photos

The first Game of Thrones prequel series arrives in August

Matt Smith House of the Dragon
Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon (HBO)
March 30, 2022 | 11:18am ET

    HBO has set a release date for its first Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. The 10-episode first season will premiere Sunday, August 21st on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

    Taking inspiration from George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the prequel will chart the downfall of the famed House Targaryen centuries before the start of the original fantasy series, including the Targaryen civil war known throughout Westeros as “the Dance of the Dragons.”

    House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish, Paddy Considine, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall and more.

    Related Video

    Along with revealing the premiere date, HBO has shared several new photos from the show, including first looks at Rhys Ifans’ and Paddy Considine’s characters. Check those out below.

    House of the Dragon is the first of several Game of Thrones spin-offs on the day. Other upcoming titles include The Sea of Snake, about Lord Corlys Velaryon; 10,000 Ships, about warrior queen Princess Nymeria; A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on Martin’s fantasy novels Tales of Dunk and Egg; and a dramatic animated series called The Golden Empire.

    Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower
    Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole
    Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen
    Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen
    Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
    Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent
    Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

