How to Get Tickets to Alan Jackson’s 2022 Tour

It’s 5 o’clock all summer long as Alan Jackson sets out on his “Last Call: One More for the Road” tour. The Country Music Hall of Fame singer promises a send-off that’s anything but “Little Bitty” as he embarks on his final tour following the announcement last fall that he has been diagnosed with CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a neuropathical condition.

In a statement, Jackson said: “I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could. I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow. I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me….”

Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

What Is Alan Jackson’s Next Tour?

Alan Jackson kicks off the “Last Call: One More for the Road” tour in Biloxi, Mississippi on Friday, June 24th and will hit south and central United States over strictly weekend dates throughout July and August. After touring Texas in September and hitting coast-to-coast shows in California and Atlantic City, New Jersey, Jackson will take a final bow in Pittsburgh on Saturday, October 8th.

For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the non-profit CMT Research Foundation, which funds research for drug development. An additional $1 will be matched by a group of CMTRF donors and board members.

Who Is Opening for Alan Jackson on Tour?

No announcement has been made about an opener for “Last Call: One More for the Road” tour, but when it comes to surprise guests, fans will surely be asking themselves “What would Jimmy Buffet do?”

How Can I Get Tickets for Alan Jackson’s 2022 Tour?

Alan Jackson’s Fan Club members and Citi cardholders have access to pre-sale tickets running now through Thursday, March 17th. A Live Nation pre-sale will follow on March 17th (using pre-sale code SHOWTIME). General public tickets will then be available for most dates on Friday, March 18th.

The shows in Savannah, Georgia on August 12th and Greenville, South Carolina on August 13th will go on-sale at a later date to be announced.

The country star will offer numerous VIP packages in partnership with CID Entertainment/OnLocation that could include access to a pre-show party sponsored by Jackson’s own Nashville hotspot AJ’s Good Time Bar, a private backstage tour with the crew, or a custom AJ’s Good Time Bar branded barstool.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Alan Jackson’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Alan Jackson’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Alan Jackson 2022 Tour Dates

06/24 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

06/25 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

07/29 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/30 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

08/12 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena *

08/13 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

08/26 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

08/27 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/09 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/10 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

09/16 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena +

10/01 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/07 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

10/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

* On Sale Date to Be Announced

+ Rescheduled concert from 2020; tickets for previous events will be honored

