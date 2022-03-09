How to Get Tickets to Alanis Morissette’s 2022 World Tour

Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary world tour will almost reach its own 1-year anniversary by the time it concludes this summer, an impressive cap to the extended celebration and examination of her seminal 1995 breakthrough smash.

read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

What Is Alanis Morissette’s Next Tour?

The 2022 run for Morissette’s world tour picks up in Europe on June 9th in Copenhagen, Denmark and includes stops in Amsterdam, Paris, Glasgow, and a two-night closer at The O2 in London on June 28th and 29th.

The new North American leg begins on July 10th in Morissette’s hometown of Ottawa, Canada, followed by stops in Montreal, Toronto, Milwaukee, Vancouver, and more. The tour concludes on August 6th at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Who Is Opening for Alanis Morissette on Tour?

Morissette has already shared that Garbage will return as special guests after their 2021 joint outing, while openers for the remaining North American dates will be announced on June 3rd and June 25th. The European leg has folk-rock singer Beth Orton, another ’90s breakout artist, slated for support.

How Can I Get Tickets for Alanis Morissette’s 2022 Tour?

Pre-sale for Citi cardholders runs from Wednesday, March 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, March 10 at 10:00 p.m. local time. American Express cardmembers have the option to grab Front of the Line pre-sale tickets to all Canadian shows starting Wednesday, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time and closing on Thursday, March 10th at 10:00 p.m. local time. Additionally fans can get a pre-sale code by signing up for Morissette’s mailing list.

Public on-sale follows on Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Alanis Morissette’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Alanis Morissette’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Alanis Morissette 2022 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena ^

06/16 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena ^

06/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro ^

06/21 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

06/23 – Birmingham, UK @ United Arena ^

06/24 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena ^

06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^

06/28 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

06/29 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

07/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

07/13 – London, ON @ Rock the Park Fest

07/17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/19 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

07/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

07/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

07/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

07/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

07/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

08/02 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/04 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

08/06 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

^ = w/ Beth Orton

* = w/ Garbage