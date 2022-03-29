How to Get Tickets to Brad Paisley’s 2022 Tour

Brad Paisley is ready to get some mud on his tires as the “Freedom Was a Highway” singer sets out on a world tour this summer.

read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

What Is Brad Paisley’s Next Tour?

Brad Paisley’s 2022 tour will hit North America, Europe, and Australia running from May into early October. The North American leg kicks off on May 27th at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena and stops in cities like Pittsburgh, Bethel, New York, and Virginia Beach before the first leg’s end at Airway Heights, Washington on June 26th.

Paisley next heads to Europe starting in Glasgow on July 15th followed by stops in Dublin, Copenhagen, two shows in Norway and Sweden each, and the tour leg finale in Germany on July 31st.

He returns to the U.S. for a late summer run beginning on August 12th in Albuquerque, New Mexico and touring the southwest with shows in Tucson and Irvine, California. He wraps up the North American shows with stops in Ohio, New York, and Ontario, with a final show in McHenry, Illinois on September 17th.

His last leg will tour Australia and New Zealand, opening with three nights in Willowbank, Australia on September 23rd-25th and concluding on October 8th in Auckland, New Zealand.

Who Is Opening for Brad Paisley on Tour?

Paisley will be supported by Tracy Lawrence, Tenille Townes, Morgan Evans, Caylee Hammack, and Scotty McCreery on select dates.

How Can I Get Tickets for Brad Paisley’s 2022 Tour?

Depending on the date, general public tickets will go on-sale starting Friday, April 1st or the following Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Brad Paisley’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Brad Paisley’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Brad Paisley Tour Dates:

05/27 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

05/29 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

06/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *

06/04 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

06/10 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park X

06/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Va. Beach X

06/24 – Greeley, CO. @ Greeley Independence Stampede – Island Grove Regional Park

06/25 – Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshonne-Bannock Hotel Casino

06/26 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

07/15 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro ++

07/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ++

07/19 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium ++

07/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ++

07/22 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Festning ++

07/24 – Trondheim, NO @ Kristiansen Festning ++

07/27 – Gothenburg, SE @ Liseburg Amusement Park

07/29 – Gavle, SE @ Furuviksparken

07/31 – Schwetzingen, DE @ Schlossgarten Open Air

08/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort Casino — Sandia Amphitheatre

08/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Ava Amphitheatre

08/18 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre X

08/19 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre X

08/20 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino — Pechanga Summit X

08/24 – Put In Bay, OH @ Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival

08/25 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview XX

08/26 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre

09/17 – McHenry, IL @ Splash Into Country – Rise Up McHenry

09/23-25 – Willowbank, AU @ CMC Rocks

09/26 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre ++

09/29 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena ++

10/01 – Deniliquin, AU @ Deni Ute Muster

10/02 – Mareeba, AU @ Savannah in the Round

10/05 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena ++

10/08 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena ++

* = w/ Tracy Lawrence & Tenille Townes

++ = w/ Morgan Evans

X = w/ Tracy Lawrence & Caylee Hammack

XX = w/ Scotty McCreery & Caylee Hammack