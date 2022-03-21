Menu
How to Get Tickets to Daddy Yankee’s Final Tour

The reggaeton legend will embark on "La Última Vuelta" this summer

Daddy Yankee tickets tour dates La Ultima Vuelta 2022
Daddy Yankee, photo by Issac Reyes
March 21, 2022 | 4:05pm ET

    Following the announcement that he would be retiring after 32 years in the business, the King of Reggaeton Daddy Yankee has announced his “La Última Vuelta” tour in support of his upcoming final album Legendaddy, which he promises will “give you all the styles that have defined me in one single album.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Daddy Yankee’s Next Tour?

    The “Gasolina” singer will bring the heat for five months straight as he embarks on a tour that will cover both North and South America. “La Última Vuelta” kicks off in Portland, Oregon on August 10th and includes four stops in California, Miami, Boston, Montreal, and a final farewell at New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 20th.

    The tour picks up in South America starting in Santiago, Chile on September 29th, followed by cities like Buenos Aires, Lima, Panama City, and finally wrapping in Mexico City on December 2nd.

    Who Is Opening for Daddy Yankee on Tour?

    No openers have been announced yet for “La Última Vuelta,” but given the tour’s title (“One Last Round”), be prepared for Daddy Yankee to close things out all on his own.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Daddy Yankee’s 2022 Tour?

    Pre-sale for most North American dates will begin on Friday, March 25th, while general public tickets will go on-sale on Wednesday, March 30th.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Daddy Yankee’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Daddy Yankee’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Daddy Yankee 2022 Tour Dates
    06/30 – Paris, France @ ACCOR Arena
    08/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    08/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
    08/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
    08/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    08/19 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
    08/26 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    08/27 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    08/28 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
    09/01 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
    09/02 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    09/04 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    09/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    09/16 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    09/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/29 – Santiago, Chile
    10/01 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
    10/04 – Guayaquil, Ecuador
    10/05 – Quito, Ecuador
    10/07 – Cali, Colombia
    10/08 – Bogotá, Colombia
    10/14 – Barranquilla, Colombia
    10/14 – Medellín, Colombia
    10/18 – Lima, Peru
    10/22 – San José, Costa Ric
    11/03 – Guatemala City, Guatemala
    11/05 – San Salvador, El Salvador
    11/08 – San Pedro Sula, Honduras
    11/09 – Tegucigalpa, Honduras
    11/12 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
    11/19 – Panama City, Panama
    11/24 – Monterrey, Mexico
    11/26 – Guadalajara, Mexico
    12/02 – Mexico City, Mexico

