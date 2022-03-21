How to Get Tickets to Daddy Yankee’s Final Tour

Following the announcement that he would be retiring after 32 years in the business, the King of Reggaeton Daddy Yankee has announced his “La Última Vuelta” tour in support of his upcoming final album Legendaddy, which he promises will “give you all the styles that have defined me in one single album.”
What Is Daddy Yankee’s Next Tour?
The “Gasolina” singer will bring the heat for five months straight as he embarks on a tour that will cover both North and South America. “La Última Vuelta” kicks off in Portland, Oregon on August 10th and includes four stops in California, Miami, Boston, Montreal, and a final farewell at New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 20th.
The tour picks up in South America starting in Santiago, Chile on September 29th, followed by cities like Buenos Aires, Lima, Panama City, and finally wrapping in Mexico City on December 2nd.
Who Is Opening for Daddy Yankee on Tour?
No openers have been announced yet for “La Última Vuelta,” but given the tour’s title (“One Last Round”), be prepared for Daddy Yankee to close things out all on his own.
How Can I Get Tickets for Daddy Yankee’s 2022 Tour?
Pre-sale for most North American dates will begin on Friday, March 25th, while general public tickets will go on-sale on Wednesday, March 30th.
Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
What Are Daddy Yankee’s 2022 Tour Dates?
See Daddy Yankee’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.
Daddy Yankee 2022 Tour Dates
06/30 – Paris, France @ ACCOR Arena
08/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
08/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
08/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/19 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
08/26 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/27 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
08/28 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
09/01 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
09/02 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
09/04 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
09/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
09/16 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/29 – Santiago, Chile
10/01 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
10/04 – Guayaquil, Ecuador
10/05 – Quito, Ecuador
10/07 – Cali, Colombia
10/08 – Bogotá, Colombia
10/14 – Barranquilla, Colombia
10/14 – Medellín, Colombia
10/18 – Lima, Peru
10/22 – San José, Costa Ric
11/03 – Guatemala City, Guatemala
11/05 – San Salvador, El Salvador
11/08 – San Pedro Sula, Honduras
11/09 – Tegucigalpa, Honduras
11/12 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
11/19 – Panama City, Panama
11/24 – Monterrey, Mexico
11/26 – Guadalajara, Mexico
12/02 – Mexico City, Mexico