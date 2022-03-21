How to Get Tickets to Daddy Yankee’s Final Tour

Following the announcement that he would be retiring after 32 years in the business, the King of Reggaeton Daddy Yankee has announced his “La Última Vuelta” tour in support of his upcoming final album Legendaddy, which he promises will “give you all the styles that have defined me in one single album.”

Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

What Is Daddy Yankee’s Next Tour?

The “Gasolina” singer will bring the heat for five months straight as he embarks on a tour that will cover both North and South America. “La Última Vuelta” kicks off in Portland, Oregon on August 10th and includes four stops in California, Miami, Boston, Montreal, and a final farewell at New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 20th.

Advertisement

Related Video

The tour picks up in South America starting in Santiago, Chile on September 29th, followed by cities like Buenos Aires, Lima, Panama City, and finally wrapping in Mexico City on December 2nd.

Who Is Opening for Daddy Yankee on Tour?

No openers have been announced yet for “La Última Vuelta,” but given the tour’s title (“One Last Round”), be prepared for Daddy Yankee to close things out all on his own.

How Can I Get Tickets for Daddy Yankee’s 2022 Tour?

Pre-sale for most North American dates will begin on Friday, March 25th, while general public tickets will go on-sale on Wednesday, March 30th.

Advertisement

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Daddy Yankee’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Daddy Yankee’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Daddy Yankee 2022 Tour Dates

06/30 – Paris, France @ ACCOR Arena

08/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

08/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

08/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/19 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

08/26 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/27 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

08/28 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

09/01 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

09/02 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/04 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

09/16 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/29 – Santiago, Chile

10/01 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

10/04 – Guayaquil, Ecuador

10/05 – Quito, Ecuador

10/07 – Cali, Colombia

10/08 – Bogotá, Colombia

10/14 – Barranquilla, Colombia

10/14 – Medellín, Colombia

10/18 – Lima, Peru

10/22 – San José, Costa Ric

11/03 – Guatemala City, Guatemala

11/05 – San Salvador, El Salvador

11/08 – San Pedro Sula, Honduras

11/09 – Tegucigalpa, Honduras

11/12 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

11/19 – Panama City, Panama

11/24 – Monterrey, Mexico

11/26 – Guadalajara, Mexico

12/02 – Mexico City, Mexico