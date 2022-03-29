How to Get Tickets to Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour”

Sir Elton John is in the midst of his long-running “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. He’s now expanded the jaunt with 11 new North American dates. According to a press release, these mark the final shows added to the North American leg of the tour.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

What Is Elton John’s Next Tour?

The Pinball Wizard’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” is already in full swing and will run all the way into summer 2023 with lengthy North American and European legs. John will wrap his current North American leg on April 28th at Miami’s FTX Arena before embarking on a European tour that will see him in Milan, Paris, and numerous UK dates through July.

He returns to North America for an extensive stadium tour starting on July 15th in Philadelphia on a run that features his first of the recently-revealed dates including East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 24th and Foxborough, Massachusetts on July 27th. After a months’ break, John resumes the leg with back-to-back shows in Toronto on September 7th and 8th (second night just added), followed by new dates in Charleston, South Carolina, two nights in Tacoma, Washington, Phoenix, San Diego, and an additional appearance for the three-night finale at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles from November 17th to 20th.

John then kicks off 2023 with a double-header in Auckland, New Zealand starting January 27th before heading back to the UK for nine shows at London’s O2 Arena, three nights a-piece in Berlin, Hamburg, and Cologne, Germany, and a true, well-earned, final farewell in Stockholm, Sweden on July 7th and 8th, 2023.

Who Is Opening for Elton John on Tour?

Elton John is front-and-center for his farewell tour with no openers announced. That doesn’t preclude a surprise appearance from one of his many career collaborators though, which includes Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, and Lady Gaga just within the last few years.

How Can I Get Tickets for Elton John’s 2022 Tour?

American Express cardholders will have early access to the new dates with pre-sale starting on Wednesday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pre-sale through Elton John’s Rocket Club opens Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time, while general public on-sale begins on Wednesday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Elton John’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Elton John’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Elton John 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

04/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

04/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/13 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

04/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

04/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/28 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

05/21 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

05/22 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

05/27 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

05/29 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena

06/01 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf

06/04 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium

06/07 – Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena Horsens

06/09 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome

06/11 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

06/12 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

06/15 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road

06/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

06/19 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

06/22 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium

06/24 – London, UK @ American Express Presents BST Hyde Park

06/26 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium

06/29 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea.com Stadium

07/01 – Cork, IE @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

07/03 – Watford, UK @ Vicarage Road

07/04 – Watford, UK @ Vicarage Road

07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

07/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/24 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *

07/27 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *

07/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/08 – Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

09/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome

09/13 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *

09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

09/24 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

09/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

10/08, Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium *

10/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *

10/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

10/22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *

10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

11/04 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

11/09, San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

11/11, Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field *

11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium *

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium

01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium

01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium

03/28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/31 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast

04/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/04 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/08 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/17 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

04/22 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

04/23 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

04/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

05/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/08 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

05/10 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

05/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

05/13 – Manheim, DE @ SAP Arena

05/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena

05/18 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena

05/19 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena

05/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

05/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

05/27 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/31 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

06/02 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

06/03 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

06/06 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

06/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/13 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

06/15 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/18 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/25 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

06/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

06/28 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

07/01 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

07/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

07/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

* = new date