How to Get Tickets to Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour”

Sir Elton John is in the midst of his long-running “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. He’s now expanded the jaunt with 11 new North American dates. According to a press release, these mark the final shows added to the North American leg of the tour.
What Is Elton John’s Next Tour?
The Pinball Wizard’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” is already in full swing and will run all the way into summer 2023 with lengthy North American and European legs. John will wrap his current North American leg on April 28th at Miami’s FTX Arena before embarking on a European tour that will see him in Milan, Paris, and numerous UK dates through July.
He returns to North America for an extensive stadium tour starting on July 15th in Philadelphia on a run that features his first of the recently-revealed dates including East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 24th and Foxborough, Massachusetts on July 27th. After a months’ break, John resumes the leg with back-to-back shows in Toronto on September 7th and 8th (second night just added), followed by new dates in Charleston, South Carolina, two nights in Tacoma, Washington, Phoenix, San Diego, and an additional appearance for the three-night finale at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles from November 17th to 20th.
John then kicks off 2023 with a double-header in Auckland, New Zealand starting January 27th before heading back to the UK for nine shows at London’s O2 Arena, three nights a-piece in Berlin, Hamburg, and Cologne, Germany, and a true, well-earned, final farewell in Stockholm, Sweden on July 7th and 8th, 2023.
Who Is Opening for Elton John on Tour?
Elton John is front-and-center for his farewell tour with no openers announced. That doesn’t preclude a surprise appearance from one of his many career collaborators though, which includes Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, and Lady Gaga just within the last few years.
How Can I Get Tickets for Elton John’s 2022 Tour?
American Express cardholders will have early access to the new dates with pre-sale starting on Wednesday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pre-sale through Elton John’s Rocket Club opens Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time, while general public on-sale begins on Wednesday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
What Are Elton John’s 2022 Tour Dates?
See Elton John's full list of tour dates below
Elton John 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
04/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
04/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
04/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/13 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
04/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
04/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
04/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/28 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
05/21 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
05/22 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
05/27 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
05/29 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena
06/01 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf
06/04 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium
06/07 – Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena Horsens
06/09 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome
06/11 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
06/12 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
06/15 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road
06/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
06/19 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
06/22 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium
06/24 – London, UK @ American Express Presents BST Hyde Park
06/26 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium
06/29 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea.com Stadium
07/01 – Cork, IE @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh
07/03 – Watford, UK @ Vicarage Road
07/04 – Watford, UK @ Vicarage Road
07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
07/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
07/24 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *
07/27 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *
07/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/08 – Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *
09/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome
09/13 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *
09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
09/24 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
09/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
10/08, Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium *
10/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *
10/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *
10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
10/22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *
10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
11/04 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
11/09, San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
11/11, Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field *
11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium *
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium
01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium
03/28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
03/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
03/31 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
04/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/04 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/08 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/17 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
04/22 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
04/23 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
04/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
05/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
05/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
05/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
05/08 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
05/10 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
05/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
05/13 – Manheim, DE @ SAP Arena
05/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
05/18 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
05/19 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
05/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
05/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
05/27 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/31 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/02 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/03 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/06 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
06/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
06/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
06/13 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
06/15 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/18 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/25 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
06/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
06/28 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
07/01 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
07/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
07/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
* = new date