How to Get Tickets to Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour”

John has added 11 new shows to his ongoing farewell tour; get all the details here

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road final tour tickets
Elton John, photo by Lior Phillips
March 29, 2022 | 4:17pm ET

    Sir Elton John is in the midst of his long-running “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. He’s now expanded the jaunt with 11 new North American dates. According to a press release, these mark the final shows added to the North American leg of the tour.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Elton John’s Next Tour?

    The Pinball Wizard’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” is already in full swing and will run all the way into summer 2023 with lengthy North American and European legs. John will wrap his current North American leg on April 28th at Miami’s FTX Arena before embarking on a European tour that will see him in Milan, Paris, and numerous UK dates through July.

    Related Video

    He returns to North America for an extensive stadium tour starting on July 15th in Philadelphia on a run that features his first of the recently-revealed dates including East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 24th and Foxborough, Massachusetts on July 27th. After a months’ break, John resumes the leg with back-to-back shows in Toronto on September 7th and 8th (second night just added), followed by new dates in Charleston, South Carolina, two nights in Tacoma, Washington, Phoenix, San Diego, and an additional appearance for the three-night finale at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles from November 17th to 20th.

    John then kicks off 2023 with a double-header in Auckland, New Zealand starting January 27th before heading back to the UK for nine shows at London’s O2 Arena, three nights a-piece in Berlin, Hamburg, and Cologne, Germany, and a true, well-earned, final farewell in Stockholm, Sweden on July 7th and 8th, 2023.

    Who Is Opening for Elton John on Tour?

    Elton John is front-and-center for his farewell tour with no openers announced. That doesn’t preclude a surprise appearance from one of his many career collaborators though, which includes Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, and Lady Gaga just within the last few years.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Elton John’s 2022 Tour?

    American Express cardholders will have early access to the new dates with pre-sale starting on Wednesday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pre-sale through Elton John’s Rocket Club opens Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time, while general public on-sale begins on Wednesday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Elton John’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Elton John’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Elton John 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    04/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    04/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    04/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    04/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    04/13 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
    04/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    04/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    04/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
    04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    04/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    04/28 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    05/21 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
    05/22 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
    05/27 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
    05/29 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena
    06/01 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf
    06/04 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium
    06/07 – Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena Horsens
    06/09 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome
    06/11 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
    06/12 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
    06/15 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road
    06/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
    06/19 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
    06/22 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium
    06/24 – London, UK @ American Express Presents BST Hyde Park
    06/26 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium
    06/29 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea.com Stadium
    07/01 – Cork, IE @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh
    07/03 – Watford, UK @ Vicarage Road
    07/04 – Watford, UK @ Vicarage Road
    07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
    07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
    07/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    07/24 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *
    07/27 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *
    07/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
    07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field
    08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
    09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    09/08 – Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *
    09/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome
    09/13 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *
    09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
    09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
    09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    09/24 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
    09/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
    10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
    10/08, Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium *
    10/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *
    10/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *
    10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
    10/22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *
    10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
    11/04 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
    11/09, San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
    11/11, Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field *
    11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
    11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium *
    11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
    11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
    01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium
    01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium
    03/28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    03/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    03/31 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
    04/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/04 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/08 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/17 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
    04/22 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
    04/23 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
    04/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
    05/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
    05/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
    05/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
    05/08 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
    05/10 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
    05/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
    05/13 – Manheim, DE @ SAP Arena
    05/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
    05/18 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
    05/19 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
    05/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    05/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    05/27 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    05/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    05/31 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    06/02 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    06/03 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    06/06 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    06/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    06/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    06/13 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
    06/15 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
    06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    06/18 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    06/25 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
    06/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
    06/28 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
    07/01 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    07/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
    07/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

    * = new date

