How to Get Tickets to Florence + The Machine’s 2022 Tour

“Heaven Is Here,” or rather, wherever Florence + The Machine is stopping on their massive 2022 North American and UK tour in support of their highly-anticipated fifth album Dance Fever.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

What Is Florence + The Machine’s Next Tour?

The “Dance Fever Tour” begins this spring with a series of intimate warmup shows, including coast-to-coast album release concerts in Los Angeles on April 29th and New York City on May 6th.

After a run of stray European headlining shows and festival appearances over the summer, the band will embark on a newly expanded North American tour starting on September 2nd in Montreal, Canada, followed by stops to New York’s Madison Square Garden, Miami, Austin, Denver, Seattle, and more. The North American leg concludes at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 14th.

The UK tour will resume in Cardiff on November 16th followed by two nights at The O2 in London, and also features shows in Manchester on November 22nd, Glasgow on November 27th, and the tour finale in Dublin, Ireland on November 30th.

Who Is Opening for Florence + The Machine on Tour?

In North America, Florence + The Machine will be joined on select dates by an impressive group of rotating opening acts, including Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg.

How Can I Get Tickets for Florence + The Machine’s 2022 Tour?

Tickets for the previously announced shows in April, May, and November are on-sale now, while the new North American dates will be available through pre-sale to American Express cardmembers starting Tuesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale is scheduled for Thursday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code SHOWTIME), with a general public on-sale following on Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Florence + The Machine’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Florence + The Machine’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Florence + The Machine 2022 Tour Dates

04/15 — Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

04/16 — Blackburn, UK King George’s Hall

04/19– London, UK @ Theatre Royal Drury Lane

04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre

05/06 — New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

06/09 — Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal Garden

06/10 — Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Airport

07/07 — Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive 2022

07/09 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/12 — Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen

08/13 — Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

09/02 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell *

09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/07 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island †

09/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center †

09/10 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre †

09/12 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Area †

09/14 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden †

09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden †

09/20 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ‡

09/21 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ‡

09/23 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ‡

09/24 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena ‡

09/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center §

09/28 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory §

10/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena **

10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena †

10/07 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds **

10/09 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ††

10/12 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ††

10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/14 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/16 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

11/18 – London, UK @ The O2

11/19 – London, UK @ The O2

11/21 – Bournemouth, UK @ BIC

11/22 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

11/25 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

11/27 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

11/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

11/30 – Dublin, IE @ Arena

* = w/ Arlo Parks

† = w/ Sam Fender

‡ = w/ King Princess

§ = w/ Yves Tumor

** = w/ Japanese Breakfast

†† = w/ Wet Leg