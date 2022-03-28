Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Florence + The Machine’s 2022 Tour

The newly expanded "Dance Fever Tour" includes dates with Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, and more

Florence And The Machine tickets tour dance fever 2022
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 28, 2022 | 4:26pm ET

    “Heaven Is Here,” or rather, wherever Florence + The Machine is stopping on their massive 2022 North American and UK tour in support of their highly-anticipated fifth album Dance Fever.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Florence + The Machine’s Next Tour?

    The “Dance Fever Tour” begins this spring with a series of intimate warmup shows, including coast-to-coast album release concerts in Los Angeles on April 29th and New York City on May 6th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    After a run of stray European headlining shows and festival appearances over the summer, the band will embark on a newly expanded North American tour starting on September 2nd in Montreal, Canada, followed by stops to New York’s Madison Square Garden, Miami, Austin, Denver, Seattle, and more. The North American leg concludes at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 14th.

    The UK tour will resume in Cardiff on November 16th followed by two nights at The O2 in London, and also features shows in Manchester on November 22nd, Glasgow on November 27th, and the tour finale in Dublin, Ireland on November 30th.

    Who Is Opening for Florence + The Machine on Tour?

    In North America, Florence + The Machine will be joined on select dates by an impressive group of rotating opening acts, including Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Florence + The Machine’s 2022 Tour?

    Advertisement

    Tickets for the previously announced shows in April, May, and November are on-sale now, while the new North American dates will be available through pre-sale to American Express cardmembers starting Tuesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale is scheduled for Thursday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code SHOWTIME), with a general public on-sale following on Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Florence + The Machine’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Florence + The Machine’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Florence + The Machine 2022 Tour Dates
    04/15 — Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall
    04/16 — Blackburn, UK King George’s Hall
    04/19– London, UK @ Theatre Royal Drury Lane
    04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre
    05/06 — New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center
    06/09 — Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal Garden
    06/10 — Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Airport
    07/07 — Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive 2022
    07/09 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    08/12 — Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen
    08/13 — Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
    09/02 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell *
    09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
    09/07 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island †
    09/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center †
    09/10 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre †
    09/12 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Area †
    09/14 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden †
    09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden †
    09/20 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ‡
    09/21 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ‡
    09/23 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ‡
    09/24 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena ‡
    09/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center §
    09/28 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory §
    10/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    10/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena **
    10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena †
    10/07 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds **
    10/09 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ††
    10/12 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ††
    10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    11/14 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    11/16 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
    11/18 – London, UK @ The O2
    11/19 – London, UK @ The O2
    11/21 – Bournemouth, UK @ BIC
    11/22 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    11/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    11/25 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    11/27 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    11/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
    11/30 – Dublin, IE @ Arena

    Advertisement

    *  = w/ Arlo Parks
    † = w/ Sam Fender
    ‡ = w/ King Princess
    § = w/ Yves Tumor
    ** = w/ Japanese Breakfast
    †† = w/ Wet Leg

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Dirty Heads 2022 US tour dates

Dirty Heads Announce 2022 Headlining Tour

March 28, 2022

Roxy Music 2022 tickets tour

How to Get Tickets to Roxy Music's 2022 Tour

March 28, 2022

mac sabbath 2022 tour

Mac Sabbath Announce Fall 2022 US Tour

March 28, 2022

Odesza 2022 Tour

How to Get Tickets to Odesza's 2022 Tour

March 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Florence + The Machine's 2022 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale