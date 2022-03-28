How to Get Tickets to Florence + The Machine’s 2022 Tour

“Heaven Is Here,” or rather, wherever Florence + The Machine is stopping on their massive 2022 North American and UK tour in support of their highly-anticipated fifth album Dance Fever.
What Is Florence + The Machine’s Next Tour?
The “Dance Fever Tour” begins this spring with a series of intimate warmup shows, including coast-to-coast album release concerts in Los Angeles on April 29th and New York City on May 6th.
After a run of stray European headlining shows and festival appearances over the summer, the band will embark on a newly expanded North American tour starting on September 2nd in Montreal, Canada, followed by stops to New York’s Madison Square Garden, Miami, Austin, Denver, Seattle, and more. The North American leg concludes at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 14th.
The UK tour will resume in Cardiff on November 16th followed by two nights at The O2 in London, and also features shows in Manchester on November 22nd, Glasgow on November 27th, and the tour finale in Dublin, Ireland on November 30th.
Who Is Opening for Florence + The Machine on Tour?
In North America, Florence + The Machine will be joined on select dates by an impressive group of rotating opening acts, including Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg.
How Can I Get Tickets for Florence + The Machine’s 2022 Tour?
Tickets for the previously announced shows in April, May, and November are on-sale now, while the new North American dates will be available through pre-sale to American Express cardmembers starting Tuesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale is scheduled for Thursday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code SHOWTIME), with a general public on-sale following on Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time.
What Are Florence + The Machine’s 2022 Tour Dates?
See Florence + The Machine's full list of tour dates below.
Florence + The Machine 2022 Tour Dates
04/15 — Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall
04/16 — Blackburn, UK King George’s Hall
04/19– London, UK @ Theatre Royal Drury Lane
04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre
05/06 — New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center
06/09 — Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal Garden
06/10 — Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Airport
07/07 — Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive 2022
07/09 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
08/12 — Oslo, NO @ Øyafestivalen
08/13 — Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
09/02 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell *
09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
09/07 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island †
09/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center †
09/10 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre †
09/12 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Area †
09/14 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden †
09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden †
09/20 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ‡
09/21 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ‡
09/23 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ‡
09/24 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena ‡
09/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center §
09/28 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory §
10/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena **
10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena †
10/07 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds **
10/09 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ††
10/12 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ††
10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
11/14 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/16 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
11/18 – London, UK @ The O2
11/19 – London, UK @ The O2
11/21 – Bournemouth, UK @ BIC
11/22 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
11/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
11/25 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
11/27 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
11/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
11/30 – Dublin, IE @ Arena
* = w/ Arlo Parks
† = w/ Sam Fender
‡ = w/ King Princess
§ = w/ Yves Tumor
** = w/ Japanese Breakfast
†† = w/ Wet Leg