How to Get Tickets to Gloria Trevi’s 2022 Tour

The 40-date "Isla Divina" tour starts this August

Gloria Trevi Isla Divina tour 2022 tickets
Gloria Trevi, photo courtesy of artist
March 22, 2022 | 4:21pm ET

    Gloria Trevi is bringing her Divine Island across the globe for the 2022 “Isla Divina” tour. In a statement, the Supreme Diva of Mexican Pop shared: “‘Isla Divina’ translates into leaving behind the negative things we’ve experienced in the past, and taking you to a magical place where everything has color and shines. It’s a journey of freedom that includes love and adventure, a place where you can live truthfully and honestly.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Gloria Trevi’s Next Tour?

    The 40-date “Isla Divina” tour begins on August 13th in San Juan, Puerto Rico, followed by an astounding 8 dates in Texas. Trevi will also stop in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and six cities in California including Los Angeles, San Diego, and Stockton, before heading east to New York City, Boston, and Atlanta. The tour concludes with two nights in Miami on December 2nd-3rd.

    Who Is Opening for Gloria Trevi on Tour?

    Related Video

    No openers for the “Isla Divina” tour have been announced yet.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Gloria Trevi’s 2022 Tour?

    Artist pre-sale is ongoing through Thursday, March 24th at 10:00 p.m. local time (using the code DIVINA). A Live Nation pre-sale follows, running Thursday, March 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time (using the code SHOWTIME). General public tickets will be available on Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Gloria Trevi’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Gloria Trevi’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Gloria Trevi 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/13 – San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico
    08/19 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
    08/20 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
    08/25 – Irvine, TX The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
    08/26 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Center
    08/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
    08/28 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
    09/02 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
    09/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    09/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
    09/07 – Nashville, TN @ Andrew Jackson PAC
    09/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
    09/10 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    09/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
    09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
    09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre
    09/18 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
    09/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    10/06 – Stockton, CA @ Stockton Arena
    10/07 – Reno, NV Grand Theatre @ Sierra Hotel
    10/08 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
    10/14 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
    10/15 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center
    10/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
    10/22 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    10/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    11/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    11/05 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Arena
    11/06 – Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena
    11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia
    11/11 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden
    11/12 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
    11/18 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    11/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
    11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    11/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
    12/02 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
    12/03 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

