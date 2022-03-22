How to Get Tickets to Gloria Trevi’s 2022 Tour

Gloria Trevi is bringing her Divine Island across the globe for the 2022 “Isla Divina” tour. In a statement, the Supreme Diva of Mexican Pop shared: “‘Isla Divina’ translates into leaving behind the negative things we’ve experienced in the past, and taking you to a magical place where everything has color and shines. It’s a journey of freedom that includes love and adventure, a place where you can live truthfully and honestly.”
Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.
What Is Gloria Trevi’s Next Tour?
The 40-date “Isla Divina” tour begins on August 13th in San Juan, Puerto Rico, followed by an astounding 8 dates in Texas. Trevi will also stop in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and six cities in California including Los Angeles, San Diego, and Stockton, before heading east to New York City, Boston, and Atlanta. The tour concludes with two nights in Miami on December 2nd-3rd.
Who Is Opening for Gloria Trevi on Tour?
No openers for the “Isla Divina” tour have been announced yet.
How Can I Get Tickets for Gloria Trevi’s 2022 Tour?
Artist pre-sale is ongoing through Thursday, March 24th at 10:00 p.m. local time (using the code DIVINA). A Live Nation pre-sale follows, running Thursday, March 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time (using the code SHOWTIME). General public tickets will be available on Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
What Are Gloria Trevi’s 2022 Tour Dates?
See Gloria Trevi’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.
Gloria Trevi 2022 Tour Dates:
08/13 – San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico
08/19 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
08/20 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
08/25 – Irvine, TX The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
08/26 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Center
08/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
08/28 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
09/02 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
09/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
09/07 – Nashville, TN @ Andrew Jackson PAC
09/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
09/10 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
09/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre
09/18 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
09/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/06 – Stockton, CA @ Stockton Arena
10/07 – Reno, NV Grand Theatre @ Sierra Hotel
10/08 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
10/14 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
10/15 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center
10/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
10/22 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
10/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
11/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
11/05 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Arena
11/06 – Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena
11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia
11/11 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden
11/12 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/18 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
11/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
11/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
12/02 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
12/03 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach