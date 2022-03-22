How to Get Tickets to Gloria Trevi’s 2022 Tour

Gloria Trevi is bringing her Divine Island across the globe for the 2022 “Isla Divina” tour. In a statement, the Supreme Diva of Mexican Pop shared: “‘Isla Divina’ translates into leaving behind the negative things we’ve experienced in the past, and taking you to a magical place where everything has color and shines. It’s a journey of freedom that includes love and adventure, a place where you can live truthfully and honestly.”

What Is Gloria Trevi’s Next Tour?

The 40-date “Isla Divina” tour begins on August 13th in San Juan, Puerto Rico, followed by an astounding 8 dates in Texas. Trevi will also stop in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and six cities in California including Los Angeles, San Diego, and Stockton, before heading east to New York City, Boston, and Atlanta. The tour concludes with two nights in Miami on December 2nd-3rd.

Who Is Opening for Gloria Trevi on Tour?

No openers for the “Isla Divina” tour have been announced yet.

How Can I Get Tickets for Gloria Trevi’s 2022 Tour?

Artist pre-sale is ongoing through Thursday, March 24th at 10:00 p.m. local time (using the code DIVINA). A Live Nation pre-sale follows, running Thursday, March 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time (using the code SHOWTIME). General public tickets will be available on Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Gloria Trevi’s 2022 Tour Dates?

Gloria Trevi 2022 Tour Dates:

08/13 – San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico

08/19 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

08/20 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

08/25 – Irvine, TX The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

08/26 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Center

08/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

08/28 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center

09/02 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

09/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall

09/07 – Nashville, TN @ Andrew Jackson PAC

09/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

09/10 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

09/18 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

09/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/06 – Stockton, CA @ Stockton Arena

10/07 – Reno, NV Grand Theatre @ Sierra Hotel

10/08 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

10/14 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

10/15 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center

10/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

10/22 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

10/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

11/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

11/05 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Arena

11/06 – Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia

11/11 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden

11/12 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/18 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

11/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

11/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

12/02 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

12/03 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach