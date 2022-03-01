Menu
How to Get Tickets to Greta Van Fleet’s 2022 Tour

The Michigan rock quartet is headlining a 42-date arena tour; get all the details here

Greta Van Fleet, photo courtesy of Republic Records
March 1, 2022 | 4:17pm ET

    Greta Van Fleet are ready to let their vision shine on their 2022 “Dreams in Gold Tour,” especially after polishing up their live set as support for Metallica last year, and earning raves from critics and contemporaries alike for their 2021 sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info, including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Greta Van Fleet’s Next Tour?

    Greta Van Fleet are in for the fight of their lives as they take The Battle at Garden’s Gate on the lengthy “Dreams in Gold Tour,” starting in Kalamazoo, Michigan on March 10th and wrapping in Sacramento, California on November 12th.

    Related Video

    The international tour includes stops in North America, South America, and Europe, as well as additional supporting shows for Metallica and an opening slot for Foo Fighters in June.

    Who Is Opening for Greta Van Fleet on Tour?

    The band doubles down on their genre-bending progressive rock aesthetic, with supporting acts that range from punk to folk to pop to blues. The rotating roster includes The Pretty Reckless, Hannah Wicklund, Houndmouth, Robert Finley, Durand Jones & The Indications, Fruit Bats, and Crown Lands, with more to be announced. Check out the full itinerary below to see which dates each artist will appear.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s 2022 Tour?

    Tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s “Dreams in Gold” Tour are available first through fan pre-sale on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fans can sign up via the band’s Peaceful Army registration page. Local venue pre-sale follows on Thursday, March 3rd and public on-sale opens on Friday, March 4th at 12:00 p.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Greta Van Fleet’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Greta Van Fleet’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Greta Van Fleet 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
    03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena
    03/13 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
    03/16 – Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center
    03/17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center
    03/19 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
    03/22 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
    03/23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
    03/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
    03/26 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
    03/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    03/30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
    04/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    04/27 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional *
    04/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Campo Argentino de Polo *
    05/03 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Qualistage
    05/05 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Estacionamento da Fiergs *
    05/07 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira *
    05/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estádio do Morumbi *
    05/12 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão *
    05/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
    05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
    06/04 – Kv, DK @ Heartland Festival
    06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund
    06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne +
    06/09 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
    06/11 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique de Vienne
    06/14 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen
    06/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jarhunderthalle
    06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
    06/19 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks
    06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview
    06/25 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
    06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    06/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium *
    08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park *
    08/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron #
    08/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell #
    08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #
    08/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre #
    08/23 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre #
    08/26 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #
    08/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #
    08/29 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place #
    08/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
    09/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
    09/03 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
    09/20 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum $
    09/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena $
    09/23 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome $
    09/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center $
    09/27 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center $
    09/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena $
    09/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena $
    10/01 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center $
    10/04 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena $
    10/05 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena $
    10/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena $
    10/08 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center $
    10/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena $
    10/19 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena %
    10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena %
    10/22 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena %
    10/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live %
    10/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena %
    10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center %
    10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC %
    11/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena %
    11/02 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena %
    11/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center %
    11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center %
    11/08 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center %
    11/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena %
    11/11 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^
    11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

    * = w/ Metallica
    + = w/ Foo Fighters
    # = w/ The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund
    $ = w/ Houndmouth and Robert Finley
    % = w/ Durand Jones & The Indications and Crown Lands
    ^ = w/ Fruit Bats and Crown Lands

