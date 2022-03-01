How to Get Tickets to Greta Van Fleet’s 2022 Tour

Greta Van Fleet are ready to let their vision shine on their 2022 “Dreams in Gold Tour,” especially after polishing up their live set as support for Metallica last year, and earning raves from critics and contemporaries alike for their 2021 sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info, including pre-sale dates.

What Is Greta Van Fleet’s Next Tour?

Greta Van Fleet are in for the fight of their lives as they take The Battle at Garden’s Gate on the lengthy “Dreams in Gold Tour,” starting in Kalamazoo, Michigan on March 10th and wrapping in Sacramento, California on November 12th.

The international tour includes stops in North America, South America, and Europe, as well as additional supporting shows for Metallica and an opening slot for Foo Fighters in June.

Who Is Opening for Greta Van Fleet on Tour?

The band doubles down on their genre-bending progressive rock aesthetic, with supporting acts that range from punk to folk to pop to blues. The rotating roster includes The Pretty Reckless, Hannah Wicklund, Houndmouth, Robert Finley, Durand Jones & The Indications, Fruit Bats, and Crown Lands, with more to be announced. Check out the full itinerary below to see which dates each artist will appear.

How Can I Get Tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s 2022 Tour?

Tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s “Dreams in Gold” Tour are available first through fan pre-sale on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fans can sign up via the band’s Peaceful Army registration page. Local venue pre-sale follows on Thursday, March 3rd and public on-sale opens on Friday, March 4th at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Greta Van Fleet’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Greta Van Fleet’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Greta Van Fleet 2022 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

03/13 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

03/16 – Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center

03/17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center

03/19 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

03/22 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

03/23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

03/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

03/26 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

03/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

04/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/27 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional *

04/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Campo Argentino de Polo *

05/03 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Qualistage

05/05 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Estacionamento da Fiergs *

05/07 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira *

05/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estádio do Morumbi *

05/12 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão *

05/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/04 – Kv, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne +

06/09 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

06/11 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique de Vienne

06/14 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen

06/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jarhunderthalle

06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/19 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview

06/25 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium *

08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park *

08/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron #

08/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell #

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

08/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre #

08/23 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre #

08/26 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #

08/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

08/29 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place #

08/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

09/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

09/03 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

09/20 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum $

09/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena $

09/23 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome $

09/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center $

09/27 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center $

09/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena $

09/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena $

10/01 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center $

10/04 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena $

10/05 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena $

10/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena $

10/08 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center $

10/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena $

10/19 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena %

10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena %

10/22 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena %

10/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live %

10/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena %

10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center %

10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC %

11/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena %

11/02 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena %

11/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center %

11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center %

11/08 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center %

11/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena %

11/11 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^

11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

* = w/ Metallica

+ = w/ Foo Fighters

# = w/ The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund

$ = w/ Houndmouth and Robert Finley

% = w/ Durand Jones & The Indications and Crown Lands

^ = w/ Fruit Bats and Crown Lands

