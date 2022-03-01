How to Get Tickets to Greta Van Fleet’s 2022 Tour

Greta Van Fleet are ready to let their vision shine on their 2022 “Dreams in Gold Tour,” especially after polishing up their live set as support for Metallica last year, and earning raves from critics and contemporaries alike for their 2021 sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate.
What Is Greta Van Fleet’s Next Tour?
Greta Van Fleet are in for the fight of their lives as they take The Battle at Garden’s Gate on the lengthy “Dreams in Gold Tour,” starting in Kalamazoo, Michigan on March 10th and wrapping in Sacramento, California on November 12th.
The international tour includes stops in North America, South America, and Europe, as well as additional supporting shows for Metallica and an opening slot for Foo Fighters in June.
Who Is Opening for Greta Van Fleet on Tour?
The band doubles down on their genre-bending progressive rock aesthetic, with supporting acts that range from punk to folk to pop to blues. The rotating roster includes The Pretty Reckless, Hannah Wicklund, Houndmouth, Robert Finley, Durand Jones & The Indications, Fruit Bats, and Crown Lands, with more to be announced. Check out the full itinerary below to see which dates each artist will appear.
How Can I Get Tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s 2022 Tour?
Tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s “Dreams in Gold” Tour are available first through fan pre-sale on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fans can sign up via the band’s Peaceful Army registration page. Local venue pre-sale follows on Thursday, March 3rd and public on-sale opens on Friday, March 4th at 12:00 p.m. local time.
What Are Greta Van Fleet’s 2022 Tour Dates?
See Greta Van Fleet's full list of tour dates below.
Greta Van Fleet 2022 Tour Dates:
03/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena
03/13 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
03/16 – Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center
03/17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center
03/19 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
03/22 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
03/23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
03/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
03/26 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
03/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
04/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
04/27 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional *
04/30 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Campo Argentino de Polo *
05/03 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Qualistage
05/05 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Estacionamento da Fiergs *
05/07 – Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira *
05/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estádio do Morumbi *
05/12 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão *
05/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
06/04 – Kv, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Gröna Lund
06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne +
06/09 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
06/11 – Vienne, FR @ Theatre Antique de Vienne
06/14 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen
06/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jarhunderthalle
06/17 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/19 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks
06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview
06/25 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
06/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark Stadium *
08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park *
08/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron #
08/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell #
08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #
08/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre #
08/23 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre #
08/26 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #
08/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #
08/29 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place #
08/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
09/02 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
09/03 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
09/20 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum $
09/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena $
09/23 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome $
09/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center $
09/27 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center $
09/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena $
09/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena $
10/01 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center $
10/04 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena $
10/05 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena $
10/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena $
10/08 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center $
10/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena $
10/19 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena %
10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena %
10/22 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena %
10/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live %
10/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena %
10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center %
10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC %
11/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena %
11/02 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena %
11/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center %
11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center %
11/08 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center %
11/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena %
11/11 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^
11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^
* = w/ Metallica
+ = w/ Foo Fighters
# = w/ The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund
$ = w/ Houndmouth and Robert Finley
% = w/ Durand Jones & The Indications and Crown Lands
^ = w/ Fruit Bats and Crown Lands