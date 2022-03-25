How to Get Tickets to Imagine Dragons’ 2022 Tour

Imagine Dragons have announced a US tour for this summer. The upcoming jaunt is part of the band’s expansive “Mercury World Tour,” and it’s billed as “the band’s biggest North American shows of their career to date.”

What Is Imagine Dragon’s Next Tour?

This summer, Imagine Dragons will embark on the “Mercury World Tour” in support of their latest album, Mercury – Act 1. The newly announced 20-date US leg takes place between August and September 2022, including shows in Boston, Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

These new US shows are in addition to a previously announced run of Canadian dates taking place in April and May.

Who Is Opening for Imagine Dragons on Tour?

Imagine Dragons will be joined on the road by special guests Macklemore and Kings Elliot on select dates.

How Can I Get Tickets for Imagine Dragons’ 2022 Tour?

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale through its customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have first access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Monday, March 28th at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 31st at 10 p.m. local time.

A Live Nation pre-sale is scheduled for Thursday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use the code SHOWTIME for access).

What Are Imagine Dragons’ 2022 Tour Dates?

See Imagine Dragons’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Imagine Dragons 2022 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre +

04/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place +

04/15 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome +

04/17 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre +

04/19 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre +

04/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre +

04/24 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens +

04/26 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron +

04/28 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre +

05/01 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron +

05/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell +

05/04 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell +

08/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium ^!

08/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^!

08/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^!

08/12 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^!

08/14 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^!

08/16 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion ^!

08/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^!

08/20 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^!

08/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^!

08/24 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^!

08/26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL ^!

08/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^!

08/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre ^!

09/01 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ^!

09/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion !

09/05 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park ^!

09/08 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^!

09/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^!

09/13 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^!

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^!

+ = w/ AVIV

^ = w/ Maclemore

! = w/ Kings Elliot