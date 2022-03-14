How to Get Tickets to Jackson Browne’s 2022 Tour

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne is running far from empty with a full North American tour in support of his 2021 Grammy-nominated Americana album Downhill from Everywhere. His 2022 “Evening With” tour promises a full band experience following a special guest slot on fellow singer-songwriter James Taylor’s Canadian tour.

Pre-sale dates.

What Is Jackson Browne’s Next Tour?

Jackson Browne’s solo tour will begin on June 3rd in Maryland Heights, Missouri followed by cities like Milwaukee, Boston, and Philadelphia. The summer leg concludes with four nights at New York City’s Beacon Theater on July 26th-30th. After a short break, the tour resumes on the West Coast in San Diego on August 31st and includes shows in Los Angeles, Seattle, and the final performance at the majestic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Who Is Opening for Jackson Browne on Tour?

There has been no opener or special guests announced yet, but as the “Evening With” tour name suggests, it’s bound to be a family affair.

How Can I Get Tickets for Jackson Browne’s 2022 Tour?

Pre-sale for all shows begins Tuesday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code JB2022). General public on-sale follows on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Jackson Browne’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Jackson Browne’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Jackson Browne 2022 Tour Dates

04/21 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre *

04/24 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre *

04/25 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre *

04/27 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center *

04/28 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell *

04/30 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens *

05/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

05/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

05/07 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

05/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

05/11 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre *

05/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

06/03 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

06/04 – Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater

06/06 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

06/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

06/10 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

06/11 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

06/14 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater

06/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

06/17 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

06/18 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

06/21 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater

06/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

06/25 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

07/13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07/14 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/16 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

07/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/19 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

07/20 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

07/22 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

07/23 – Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside

07/26 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

07/27 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

07/29 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

07/30 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

08/31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

09/03 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

09/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

09/09 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (rescheduled)

09/13 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre

09/14 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

09/17 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

09/20 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

09/21 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

09/23 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater

09/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

* = w/ James Taylor & his All Star Band