How to Get Tickets to Jackson Browne’s 2022 Tour

We've got pre-sale details and more for Jackson Browne's "Evening With" tour

Jackson Browne Downhill from Everywhere 2022 Evening With Tour tickets
Jackson Browne, photo by Nels Israelson
March 14, 2022 | 4:51pm ET

    Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne is running far from empty with a full North American tour in support of his 2021 Grammy-nominated Americana album Downhill from Everywhere. His 2022 “Evening With” tour promises a full band experience following a special guest slot on fellow singer-songwriter James Taylor’s Canadian tour.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Jackson Browne’s Next Tour?

    Jackson Browne’s solo tour will begin on June 3rd in Maryland Heights, Missouri followed by cities like Milwaukee, Boston, and Philadelphia. The summer leg concludes with four nights at New York City’s Beacon Theater on July 26th-30th. After a short break, the tour resumes on the West Coast in San Diego on August 31st and includes shows in Los Angeles, Seattle, and the final performance at the majestic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

    Who Is Opening for Jackson Browne on Tour?

    Related Video

    There has been no opener or special guests announced yet, but as the “Evening With” tour name suggests, it’s bound to be a family affair.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Jackson Browne’s 2022 Tour?

    Pre-sale for all shows begins Tuesday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code JB2022). General public on-sale follows on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Jackson Browne’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Jackson Browne’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Jackson Browne 2022 Tour Dates
    04/21 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre *
    04/24 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre *
    04/25 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre *
    04/27 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center *
    04/28 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell *
    04/30 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens *
    05/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
    05/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *
    05/07 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
    05/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
    05/11 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre *
    05/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
    06/03 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
    06/04 – Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater
    06/06 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
    06/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
    06/10 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
    06/11 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
    06/14 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater
    06/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
    06/17 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
    06/18 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
    06/21 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater
    06/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    06/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
    06/25 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
    07/13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    07/14 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    07/16 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
    07/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
    07/19 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
    07/20 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
    07/22 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
    07/23 – Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside
    07/26 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
    07/27 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
    07/29 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
    07/30 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater
    08/31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
    09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
    09/03 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre
    09/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    09/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
    09/09 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
    09/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (rescheduled)
    09/13 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre
    09/14 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
    09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
    09/17 – Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD
    09/20 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater
    09/21 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
    09/23 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
    09/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

    * = w/ James Taylor & his All Star Band

