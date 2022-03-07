Lady Gaga is officially making it a date with her 2022 “Chromatica Ball.” The twice-postponed stadium tour, first announced in 2020 in support of her sixth album Chromatica, finally lands this summer after pandemic-related delays. In the meantime, Gaga has released three more albums, added another round to her “Jazz & Piano” residency in Las Vegas, and commanded the screen as star of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

What Is Lady Gaga’s Next Tour?

The “Chromatica Ball” tour features European and North American legs that include stops to Paris, Stockholm, Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco.

The European tour begins in Düsseldorf, Germany on July 17th and wraps with two nights in London on July 29th and 30th. The North American leg commences on August 6th in Toronto and concludes on September 10th in Los Angeles.

Who Is Opening for Lady Gaga on Tour?

The guest list for Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” has not yet been released.

How Can I Get Tickets for Lady Gaga’s 2022 Tour?

Tickets for Lady Gaga’s “Chromatic Ball” Tour are available now for all rescheduled dates with previously purchased tickets being honored. The new London and Arnhem, Netherlands shows will go on sale Friday, March 11th while the remaining dates will be available Monday, March 14th.

Citi cardholders will have presale access to all US dates starting Tuesday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Friday, March 11th at 5:00 p.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Lady Gaga’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Lady Gaga’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” Tour Dates:

07/17 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel- Arena

07/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

07/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

07/26 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome

07/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

08/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/11 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/23 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

09/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

