How to Get Tickets to Lollapalooza 2022

Chicago’s Lollapalooza 2022 lineup was just announced and as usual, it’s set to host some of the biggest names in music along with one of the most eclectic roster of artists this year.

What Is Lollapalooza?

The Grant Park, Chicago-based festival enters its fourth decade with performances beginning on Thursday, July 28th and running though Sunday, July 31st. The for-day festivities will take place across nine stages and feature over 170 artists, including a special performance by Jane’s Addiction, the band led by Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell.

Who Is Headlining Lollapalooza in 2022?

Dua Lipa, Green Day, J. Cole, and Metallica fill the festival’s top-line, followed by Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo.

Who Else Is Playing at Lollapalooza in 2022?

The lineup includes (in billing order): Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, IDLES, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, ZHU, YG, Dominic Fike, King Princess, Wallows, Still Woozy, 100 gecs, Girl in Red, Ashnikko, Denzel Curry, Blxst, Black Coffee, Duke Dumont, Polo & Pan, Liquid Stranger, Clozee, WILLOW, Royal Blood, Måneskin, Manchester Orchestra, Cordae, Local Natives, Tove Lo, The Marías, Caroline Polachek, Bob Moses, MK, John Summit, Banks, Chelsea Cutler, COIN, Remi Wolf, Gordo, Fletcher, Sidepiece, Coi Leray, Dashboard Confessional, Zach Bryan, Beach Bunny, Tinashe, PinkPantheress, MUNA, Larry June, Goth Babe, ATLiens, Chris Lorenzo, Joyner Lucas, Role Model, Wet Leg, Gracie Abrams, Inhaler, Sam Fender, Pi’erre Bourne, glaive, Jax Jones, The Wombats, Young Nudy, SoFaygo, James Hype, The Regrettes, LP Giobbi, Griff, Maxo Kream, Whipped Cream, Mariah The Scientist, Mahalia, Habstrakt, KennyHoopla, Audrey Nina, DJO, Del Water Gap, Genesis Owusu, Baby Tate, Claire Rosinkranz, Alexander 23, Cochise, Maude LaTour, TSHA, Duckwrth, Petey, Teezo Touchdown, Evan Giia, Hinds, Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever, Surf Mesa, Wreckno, Jasiah, Sampa the Great, Coco & Clair Clair, Zoe Wees, Gayle, Horsegirl, Erica Banks, Bijou, Ericdoa, Midwxst, Kaycyy, Pom Pom Squad, Underscores, De’Wayne, Redveil, Maddy O’Neal, Hannah Wants, Jubilee, Grabbitz, FIIN, Biicla, Flipturn, Crawlers, Niko Rubio, Blackstarkids, Emmy Meli, La Doña, Jackie Hayes, Low Cut Connie, Last Dinosaurs, AiiDa, Tony Velour, Calder Allen, Charm La’Donna, Charly Jordan, COM3T, David Solomon, Lucille Croft, Zookëper, Steller, Young Franco, Buffalo Nichols, Dylan, Rosie, Jesse Jo Stark, Taipei Houston, Binki, India Shawn, Prentiss, Jordy, Daisy the Great, Peter Cottontale, Giovannie and the Hired Funs, Babyjake, LØLØ, Rawayana, GaTa, Lorna Shore, Elhae, Trella, Meet Me @ The Altar, Mills, Sam Austins, Willie Jones, DannyLux, Bucky Cheds, and a special guest performance from Jane’s Addiction.

How Can I Get Tickets for Lollapalooza?

Tickets are on sale now in various 4-day packages, ranging from General Admission to Platinum. There are several perks included with GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets as well as a Destination Experience hotel package also available.

Ticket prices are as followed: $350 (4-Day GA); $650 (4-Day GA+); $1500 (4-Day VIP); $4200 (4-Day Platinum).

