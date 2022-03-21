How to Get Tickets to Machine Gun Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout” Tour

Machine Gun Kelly is primed to add “first-ever arena sellout” to his self-dubbed Mainstream Sellout status with a massive, 52-date North American and European tour starting this summer.

What Is Machine Gun Kelly’s Next Tour?

The “Mainstream Sellout” tour kicks off in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, June 8th and covers both coasts and every major North American city in-between at a breakneck pace before wrapping with a hometown show in Cleveland, Ohio on August 13th.

The 15-stop European leg begins in Cologne, Germany on Saturday, September 17th and hits cities like Brussels, Milan, Paris, and London before concluding in Amsterdam on Wednesday, October 12th.

Who Is Opening for Machine Gun Kelly on Tour?

The rapper-turned-rockstar will be joined by special guests on both sides of the genre spectrum including Avril Lavigne (fresh off her seventh album Love Sux) and frequent collaborator Travis Barker as well as blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS, and 44phantom on select North American dates. For the European leg, MGK will host iann dior and 44phantom exclusively.

How Can I Get Tickets for Machine Gun Kelly’s 2022 Tour?

Artist pre-sale opens on Tuesday, March 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, while a Live Nation pre-sale can be accessed on Thursday, March 24th using the code SHOWTIME. General public on-sale follows on Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Machine Gun Kelly’s 2022 Tour Dates?

Machine Gun Kelly 2022 Tour Dates

Machine Gun Kelly 2022 Tour Dates

06/08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Cente %^

06/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %^

06/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %^

06/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena %^

06/15 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena %^

06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^

06/18 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena At BJCC *^

06/19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^

06/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *^

06/24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *^

06/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden +$

06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion +$

06/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^

07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest *

07/02 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *^

07/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^

07/05 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater *^

07/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *^

07/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *#

07/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *#

07/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *#

07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *#

07/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *#

07/19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *#

07/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *#

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *#

07/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *#

07/25 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *#

07/27 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome *#

07/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *#

07/31 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena &#

08/04 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center &#

08/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre &#

08/07 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena &#

08/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena &#

08/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center &#

08/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center &#

08/13 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium *&$#~

09/17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena ^~

09/19 – Prague, CZ @ Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích ^~

09/21 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12 ^~

09/23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^~

09/25 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle ^~

09/27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum ^~

09/28 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion ^~

09/29 – Paris, FR @ Zenith ^~

10/01 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley ^~

10/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^~

10/06 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena ^~

10/07 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^~

10/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^~

10/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live ^~

% = w/ Blackbear

^ = w/ Iann Dior

* = w/ Avril Lavigne

+ = w/ PVRIS

$ = w/ Trippie Redd

# = w/ Willow

& = w/ Travis Barker

~ = w/ 44phantom

