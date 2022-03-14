How to Get Tickets to Pearl Jam’s 2022 Tour

It’s been a long road for Seattle grunge rockers Pearl Jam to tour behind 2020’s Gigaton, but with frontman Eddie Vedder’s solo endeavor Earthling in the books and a bout with coronavirus in the rearview, the band is set to head out with rescheduled and additional dates two years in-the-making.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

What Is Pearl Jam’s Next Tour?

The 2022 tour features rescheduled North American tour dates as well as a previously announced European leg that covers the summer into early fall. The tour kicks off on May 3rd in San Diego followed by two nights in Los Angeles, more postponed shows along the west coast, and a new closing date in Las Vegas on May 20th. The North American tour resumes in September with four concerts in Canada, a stop at Madison Square Garden in New York, and the tour capper in Denver on September 22nd.

Advertisement

Related Video

The European leg commences with an appearance at Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands followed by shows in Berlin, Stockholm, and two nights in London. It concludes with a double-header in Amsterdam on July 24th-25th.

Who Is Opening for Pearl Jam on Tour?

Pearl Jam will be joined on every North American date by former Red Hot Chili Peppers’ guitarist Josh Klinghoffer’s solo project Pluralone. (Klinhoffer also serves as a member of Pearl Jam’s touring lineup.) On the European leg, the band will be supported by the likes of White Reaper, Pixies, IDLES, and Shame.

How Can I Get Tickets for Pearl Jam’s 2022 Tour?

There will no general public sale for tickets. Members of the Pearl Jam’s Ten Club can sign up now for a special pre-sale here. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration is ongoing through Sunday, March 27th at 10:00 p.m PT. Verified Fan tickets go on-sale starting Tuesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Advertisement

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Pearl Jam’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Pearl Jam’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Pearl Jam 2022 Tour Dates:

05/03 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

05/09 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena *

05/12 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

05/13 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

05/16 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Arena *

05/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/21 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne ^

06/23 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion ^

06/25 – Imola, IT @ Autodromo Internazionale #^

06/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena &

07/08 – London, UK @ BTS Hyde Park

07/09 – London, UK @ BTS Hyde Park

07/12 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena ^

07/14 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena ^

07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/20 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle ^

07/22 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

07/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +

07/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +

09/01 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre *

09/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

09/06 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre *

09/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/14 – Camden, NK @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *

09/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

09/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *

09/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

* = w/ Pluralone

^ = w/ White Reaper

# = w/ Pixies

& = w/ IDLES

+ = w/ Shame