How to Get Tickets to Phoebe Bridgers’ 2022 Tour

Phoebe Bridgers is back for more with another installment of her “Reunion Tour,” which began last fall in support of her Grammy-nominated second album Punisher. Fresh off receiving Billboard’s Women in Music Trailblazer Award and becoming the host of her own monthly Sirius XMU show Saddest Factory Radio, Bridgers is extending her reach across the globe with a full European leg and just about every festival appearance possible through the end of summer, and tickets for her tour will soon be available.
Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.
What Is Phoebe Bridgers’ Next Tour?
The 2022 “Reunion Tour” takes Phoebe Bridgers back across North America with even more stops than its massive 2021 iteration. It begins on April 13th in Phoenix, Arizona and hits all major markets across the US and Canada including shows at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and two nights at Washington DC’s The Anthem (an extra night more than 2021’s “Reunion” circuit).
In June, Bridgers takes Punisher to Europe for the first time, beginning on June 20th in Dublin, Ireland and wrapping on July 26th at O2 Academy Brixton in London. Amidst both legs, she’ll appear at Coachella, Glastonbury Music Festival, Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival and many more festivals, while also headlining Hinterland in Iowa and Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City.
For every ticket sold to her headline shows, $1 will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, which helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.
Who Is Opening for Phoebe Bridgers on Tour?
There has been no announcement as to who will join the “Reunion” tour in 2022, but we can only hope it results in a collaboration as good as “Silk Chiffon” with 2021 openers MUNA.
How Can I Get Tickets for Phoebe Bridgers’ 2022 Tour?
The Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale opens on Thursday, March 10th at 12:00 p.m. local time while general public on-sale starts for select dates the following day, Friday, March 11th.
Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
What Are Phoebe Bridgers’ 2022 Tour Dates?
See Phoebe Bridgers’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.
Phoebe Bridgers 2022 Tour Dates:
04/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch
05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
05/21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
05/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club
05/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre
05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
05/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
06/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdroos
06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
06/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
06/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell
06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
06/24-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
07/05 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/09 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
07/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
08/07 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
08/18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
08/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
08/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
08/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic