How to Get Tickets to Phoebe Bridgers’ 2022 Tour

Phoebe Bridgers is back for more with another installment of her “Reunion Tour,” which began last fall in support of her Grammy-nominated second album Punisher. Fresh off receiving Billboard’s Women in Music Trailblazer Award and becoming the host of her own monthly Sirius XMU show Saddest Factory Radio, Bridgers is extending her reach across the globe with a full European leg and just about every festival appearance possible through the end of summer, and tickets for her tour will soon be available.

What Is Phoebe Bridgers’ Next Tour?

The 2022 “Reunion Tour” takes Phoebe Bridgers back across North America with even more stops than its massive 2021 iteration. It begins on April 13th in Phoenix, Arizona and hits all major markets across the US and Canada including shows at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and two nights at Washington DC’s The Anthem (an extra night more than 2021’s “Reunion” circuit).

In June, Bridgers takes Punisher to Europe for the first time, beginning on June 20th in Dublin, Ireland and wrapping on July 26th at O2 Academy Brixton in London. Amidst both legs, she’ll appear at Coachella, Glastonbury Music Festival, Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival and many more festivals, while also headlining Hinterland in Iowa and Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City.

For every ticket sold to her headline shows, $1 will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, which helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.

Who Is Opening for Phoebe Bridgers on Tour?

There has been no announcement as to who will join the “Reunion” tour in 2022, but we can only hope it results in a collaboration as good as “Silk Chiffon” with 2021 openers MUNA.

How Can I Get Tickets for Phoebe Bridgers’ 2022 Tour?

The Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale opens on Thursday, March 10th at 12:00 p.m. local time while general public on-sale starts for select dates the following day, Friday, March 11th.

What Are Phoebe Bridgers’ 2022 Tour Dates?

Phoebe Bridgers 2022 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch

05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

05/21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

05/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club

05/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

05/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

06/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdroos

06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

06/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

06/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell

06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

06/24-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/05 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

07/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

08/07 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

08/18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion

08/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

08/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

08/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

