Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Phoebe Bridgers’ 2022 Tour

Get details on Bridgers' upcoming tour, including pre-sale info

Phoebe Bridgers Reunion Tour 2022 dates tickets
Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 8, 2022 | 4:03pm ET

    Phoebe Bridgers is back for more with another installment of her “Reunion Tour,” which began last fall in support of her Grammy-nominated second album Punisher. Fresh off receiving Billboard’s Women in Music Trailblazer Award and becoming the host of her own monthly Sirius XMU show Saddest Factory Radio, Bridgers is extending her reach across the globe with a full European leg and just about every festival appearance possible through the end of summer, and tickets for her tour will soon be available.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Phoebe Bridgers’ Next Tour?

    The 2022 “Reunion Tour” takes Phoebe Bridgers back across North America with even more stops than its massive 2021 iteration. It begins on April 13th in Phoenix, Arizona and hits all major markets across the US and Canada including shows at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and two nights at Washington DC’s The Anthem (an extra night more than 2021’s “Reunion” circuit).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In June, Bridgers takes Punisher to Europe for the first time, beginning on June 20th in Dublin, Ireland and wrapping on July 26th at O2 Academy Brixton in London. Amidst both legs, she’ll appear at Coachella, Glastonbury Music Festival, Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival and many more festivals, while also headlining Hinterland in Iowa and Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City.

    For every ticket sold to her headline shows, $1 will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, which helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.

    Who Is Opening for Phoebe Bridgers on Tour?

    There has been no announcement as to who will join the “Reunion” tour in 2022, but we can only hope it results in a collaboration as good as “Silk Chiffon” with 2021 openers MUNA.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Phoebe Bridgers’ 2022 Tour?

    Advertisement

    The Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale opens on Thursday, March 10th at 12:00 p.m. local time while general public on-sale starts for select dates the following day, Friday, March 11th.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Phoebe Bridgers’ 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Phoebe Bridgers’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Phoebe Bridgers 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
    04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
    05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch
    05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
    05/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    05/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
    05/21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
    05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
    05/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club
    05/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre
    05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
    05/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
    06/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdroos
    06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
    06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    06/07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
    06/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
    06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
    06/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    06/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    06/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
    06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell
    06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
    06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
    06/24-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
    06/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
    07/05 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
    07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
    07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/09 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
    07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
    07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
    07/22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
    07/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    07/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    08/07 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
    08/18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
    08/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
    08/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
    08/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
    08/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour 2022 dates tickets

How to Get Tickets to Alanis Morissette's 2022 World Tour

March 8, 2022

the brian jonestown massacre announce 2022 tour dates

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Announce 2022 Tour Dates

March 8, 2022

Spiritualized The Mainline Song video tour dates 2022 watch

Spiritualized Expand North American Tour, Share "The Mainline Song" Video: Watch

March 8, 2022

max iggor cavalera return beneath arise 2022 tour

Max and Iggor Cavalera to Celebrate Classic Sepultura Albums with 2022 "Return Beneath Arise" US Tour

March 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Phoebe Bridgers' 2022 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale