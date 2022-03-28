Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Roxy Music’s 2022 Tour

The 1972 lineup will be joined by St. Vincent on select dates; get all the details here

Roxy Music 2022 tickets tour
Roxy Music, photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 28, 2022 | 3:35pm ET

    Roxy Music is returning to the stage to celebrate their 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, and with their classic 1972 lineup of Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson returning, you can’t ask for more than this.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Roxy Music’s Next Tour?

    The 13-date tour features a North American and UK leg stretching from September into October. The North American leg opens in Toronto on September 7th at Scotiabank Arena and hits New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, The Forum in Los Angeles, and more. The UK leg picks up in Glasgow on October 10th, followed by Manchester on October 12th, and a final show at The O2 in London on October 14th.

    Who Is Opening for Roxy Music on Tour?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Roxy Music will be joined by the classic-rockicon-friendly St. Vincent on all-but-one of the North American dates, while an opener for the UK leg has yet to be announced.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Roxy Music’s 2022 Tour?

    An artist ticket pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time and run to Friday, April 1st at 5:00 p.m. local time. Public on-sale follows on Monday, April 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Roxy Music’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Roxy Music’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    Roxy Music 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^
    09/09 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena ^
    09/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
    09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^
    09/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^
    09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^
    09/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^
    09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^
    09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^
    10/10 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    10/12 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

    ^ = w/ St. Vincent

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

mac sabbath 2022 tour

Mac Sabbath Announce Fall 2022 US Tour

March 28, 2022

Odesza 2022 Tour

How to Get Tickets to Odesza's 2022 Tour

March 28, 2022

collective soul switchfoot 2022 tour

Collective Soul and Switchfoot Announce Co-Headlining Summer 2022 US Tour

March 28, 2022

Halestorm and Pretty Reckless 2022 Tour

Halestorm Announce Summer 2022 US Tour with The Pretty Reckless

March 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Roxy Music's 2022 Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale