How to Get Tickets to Roxy Music’s 2022 Tour

Roxy Music is returning to the stage to celebrate their 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, and with their classic 1972 lineup of Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson returning, you can’t ask for more than this.

read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

What Is Roxy Music’s Next Tour?

The 13-date tour features a North American and UK leg stretching from September into October. The North American leg opens in Toronto on September 7th at Scotiabank Arena and hits New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, The Forum in Los Angeles, and more. The UK leg picks up in Glasgow on October 10th, followed by Manchester on October 12th, and a final show at The O2 in London on October 14th.

Who Is Opening for Roxy Music on Tour?

Roxy Music will be joined by the classic-rock–icon-friendly St. Vincent on all-but-one of the North American dates, while an opener for the UK leg has yet to be announced.

How Can I Get Tickets for Roxy Music’s 2022 Tour?

An artist ticket pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time and run to Friday, April 1st at 5:00 p.m. local time. Public on-sale follows on Monday, April 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Ticketmaster

What Are Roxy Music’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Roxy Music’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Roxy Music 2022 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

09/09 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena ^

09/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

09/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^

10/10 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

10/12 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

^ = w/ St. Vincent