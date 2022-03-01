How to Get Tickets to The Chicks’ 2022 Tour

Summer 2022 is heating up now that The Chicks are taking Gaslighter, their first album in 14 years, out on tour.

Get tickets here, and read on for more info on their Summer 2022 tour.

What Is The Chicks’ Next Tour?

The trailblazing country trio will hit the road for a 27-city trek that will mark their first headlining spot since releasing their eighth studio album in 2020. The US tour begins June 14th in Maryland Heights, Missouri and wraps on August 13th at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

If the album, which ranked among Consequence‘s Top 50 Albums of 2020, is any indication of their live show, fans should expect “the same strong group dynamic that put The Chicks on the map years ago.”

Who Is Opening for The Chicks on Tour?

The Chicks add to their singer-songwriter bonafides with support from Grammy-winning folk artist Patty Griffin and longtime indie darling Jenny Lewis. See the full itinerary below for their accompanying dates.

How Can I Get Tickets for The Chicks’ 2022 Tour?

Tickets for pre-sale are available now while public on-sale starts Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are The Chicks’ 2022 Tour Dates?

See The Chicks’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

The Chicks 2022 Tour Dates:

06/14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06/15 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

06/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

06/22 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

06/27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

06/29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

06/30 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre *

07/02 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

07/05 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *

07/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

07/23 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

07/29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

07/30 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

08/02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

08/05 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/06 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

08/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/13 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *

* = w/ Patty Griffin

^ = w/ Jenny Lewis