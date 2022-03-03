How to Get Tickets to The Weeknd’s 2022 Tour

The Weeknd has announced the “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour, which will see the Toronto musician play his biggest venues yet. After his previous tour was postponed due to the pandemic, the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour will showcase material from The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours and his most recent effort, Dawn FM.

Get tickets here, and read on for more information about tour dates, openers, and more.

What Is The Weeknd’s 2022 Tour?

The Weeknd will embark on the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour on July 8th, 2022 with a show in his hometown, Toronto. He’ll then hit stadiums in the northeast and midwest of the US in July, followed by southern and west coast dates in August. The tour concludes with a date at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on September 2nd.

This is set to be the first leg of The Weeknd’s world tour, with additional dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, and Middle East to be announced soon.

According to a press release, the tour promises to be The Weeknd’s most ambitious production yet, designed to showcase the songs and creative ideas explored in 2020’s After Hours and this year’s Dawn FM.

The Weeknd has also teamed up with the United Nations World Food Programme to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund. The Weeknd himself has pledged $500,000 to the fund and will further donate $1 from every ticket sold.

Who Is Opening For The Weeknd On Tour?

Doja Cat will be opening for The Weeknd for every date on the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour. The two collaborated most recently on Doja Cat’s “You Right.”

How Can I Get Tickets To The Weeknd’s 2022 Tour?

Tickets for The Weeknd’s North American stadium shows go on sale beginning Thursday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A fan pre-sale will go down before the public on-sale beginning Friday, March 4th (stay tuned for pre-sale codes).

Fans who previously had tickets for the “After Hours” arena tour in North America will have access to a special pre-sale starting March 4th, and will receive an email prior to that date directly with more information.

Verizon is also offering a special pre-sale for the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour through their customer loyalty program, Verizon Up, from Monday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Wednesday, March 9th at 10:00 p.m. local time. In order to purchase, you’ll need to link your Verizon account to your Ticketmaster account. You can find more details and sign up on the Verizon Up website.

Spotify will also be offering a special fans first pre-sale for The Weeknd’s top streamers starting Tuesday, March 8th.

What Are The Weeknd’s 2022 Tour Dates?

Check out the tour dates for The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour below, and get tickets to all upcoming concerts here.

The Weeknd 2022 Tour Dates:

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/16 – New York, NY @ MetLife Stadium

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/24 – Chicago, IL @ Solider Field

07/27 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

07/30 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

08/04 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

08/06 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/14 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

08/18 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

08/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

08/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium