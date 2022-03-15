How to Get Tickets to Wisin y Yandel’s 2022 Tour

Wisin y Yandel are set to embark on a blowout farewell tour, as the reggaeton duo celebrates 20 years together before taking the stage one last time. The fittingly titled “La Última Misión” tour will coincide with the pair’s forthcoming final album of the same name, while also bringing the best of The Big Leagues stars’ catalogue.

What Is Wisin y Yandel’s Next Tour?

The 26-city North American tour begins at FTX Arena in Miami on September 30th, then travels up the east coast, hitting New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Atlantic City, and Boston before heading into Canada for two concerts in mid-October.

The duo will host six dates in Texas, followed by a west coast leg that covers Arizona, Nevada, and California. “La Ultima Misión” will wrap with shows in Los Angeles on November 26th and San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 2nd.

Who Is Opening for Wisin y Yandel on Tour?

While no opener has been announced so far, you can bet that there will be a number of special guests from Wisin y Yandel’s long run of collaborative records that will want to toast the departing duo one final time.

How Can I Get Tickets for Wisin y Yandel’s 2022 Tour?

Pre-sale is the best way to guarantee a spot at Wisin y Yandel’s “La Ultima Misión” tour. Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, March 17th at 10:00 p.m. PT. A Live Nation pre-sale will following on March 17th (using pre-sale code SHOWTIME). General public tickets will then be available on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Wisin y Yandel’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Wisin y Yandel’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Wisin Y Yandel 2022 Tour Dates

09/30 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

10/01 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/02 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

10/06 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/07 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

10/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/13 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

10/14 — Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/15 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

10/19 — Toronto, ON @ Coca Cola Coliseum

10/20 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

10/23 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/27 —Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/28 — Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

10/29 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

11/04 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

11/05 — Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

11/10 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

11/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

11/13 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

11/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/20 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/23 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

11/25 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

11/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

12/02 — San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot