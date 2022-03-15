Menu
How to Get Tickets to Wisin y Yandel’s 2022 Tour

"La Última Misión" tour begins in September; get all the details here

Wisin y Yandel tickets La Última Misión 2022 tour
Wisin y Yandel, photo courtesy of artist
March 15, 2022 | 4:30pm ET

    Wisin y Yandel are set to embark on a blowout farewell tour, as the reggaeton duo celebrates 20 years together before taking the stage one last time. The fittingly titled “La Última Misión” tour will coincide with the pair’s forthcoming final album of the same name, while also bringing the best of The Big Leagues stars’ catalogue.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Wisin y Yandel’s Next Tour?

    The 26-city North American tour begins at FTX Arena in Miami on September 30th, then travels up the east coast, hitting New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Atlantic City, and Boston before heading into Canada for two concerts in mid-October.

    Related Video

    The duo will host six dates in Texas, followed by a west coast leg that covers Arizona, Nevada, and California. “La Ultima Misión” will wrap with shows in Los Angeles on November 26th and San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 2nd.

    Who Is Opening for Wisin y Yandel on Tour?

    While no opener has been announced so far, you can bet that there will be a number of special guests from Wisin y Yandel’s long run of collaborative records that will want to toast the departing duo one final time.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Wisin y Yandel’s 2022 Tour?

    Pre-sale is the best way to guarantee a spot at Wisin y Yandel’s “La Ultima Misión” tour. Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, March 17th at 10:00 p.m. PT. A Live Nation pre-sale will following on March 17th (using pre-sale code SHOWTIME). General public tickets will then be available on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Wisin y Yandel’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Wisin y Yandel’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Wisin Y Yandel 2022 Tour Dates
    09/30 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    10/01 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    10/02 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
    10/06 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    10/07 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
    10/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    10/13 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
    10/14 — Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    10/15 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
    10/19 — Toronto, ON @ Coca Cola Coliseum
    10/20 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
    10/23 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    10/27 —Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    10/28 — Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
    10/29 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    11/04 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    11/05 — Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
    11/10 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
    11/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    11/13 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    11/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    11/20 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    11/23 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
    11/25 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
    11/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    12/02 — San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

