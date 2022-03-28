Menu
How To Get Tickets to Chris Rock’s 2022 Tour

The comedian's first standup tour in five years launches this week

chris rock 2022 ego death tour world north america tickets buy
Chris Rock, photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Consequence Staff
March 28, 2022 | 5:08pm ET

    Chris Rock has yet to publicly address the “slap see around the world,” but chances are he’ll speak about it when he launches his “Ego Death World Tour” later this week. As fate would have it, just days after his on-stage confrontation with Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars, Rock will embark on his first standup comedy tour in five years.

    You can get tickets here.

    What Is Chris Rock’s Next Tour?

    Originally announced back in February, Chris Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour” marks his first full-fledged standup comedy tour in half a decade. The lengthy tour includes multiple dates in Boston, Atlantic City, Reno, and Las Vegas, plus stops in Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and Radio City Music Hall in New York, with plenty of cities small and large in-between. The tour runs from the end of March through the middle of November.

    Additionally, Rock is teaming up with Kevin Hart for five special shows in New York and New Jersey.

    He also has upcoming shows in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

    How Can I Get Chris Rock’s 2022 Tour?

    Tickets are already on sale, but they’re going fast. Since last night’s Oscars, some ticket retailers are seeing more demand for Chris Rock tickets than at any point in the last month.

    What Are Chris Rock’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    03/30 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (early show)
    03/30 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (late show)
    03/31 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (early show)
    03/31 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (late show)
    04/01 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (early show)
    04/01 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (late show)
    04/02 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (early show)
    04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (late show)
    04/08 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino
    04/09 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino (early show)
    04/09 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino (late show)
    04/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
    04/15 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
    04/16 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
    04/17 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
    04/20 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
    04/21 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
    04/22 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
    04/23 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
    05/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    05/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    05/12 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
    05/13 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    05/14 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    05/15 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    06/03 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
    06/07 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
    06/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
    06/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    06/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
    06/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
    06/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    06/21 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    06/23 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
    06/24 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
    06/25 — Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
    07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    07/07 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
    07/08 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
    07/09 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
    07/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^
    07/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^
    07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
    07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^
    07/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
    07/27 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
    07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
    08/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
    08/08 – Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena
    08/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
    08/15 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    08/17 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre
    08/20 – Brisbane, AU @ Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre
    08/23 – Gold Coast, AU @ Convention and Exhibition Centre
    08/27 — Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
    08/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    09/16 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
    09/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
    10/06 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    10/07 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    10/14 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    10/15 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    10/19 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
    10/27 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
    10/28 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
    11/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
    11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

    ^ = w/ Kevin Hart

