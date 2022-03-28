Chris Rock has yet to publicly address the “slap see around the world,” but chances are he’ll speak about it when he launches his “Ego Death World Tour” later this week. As fate would have it, just days after his on-stage confrontation with Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars, Rock will embark on his first standup comedy tour in five years.
What Is Chris Rock’s Next Tour?
Originally announced back in February, Chris Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour” marks his first full-fledged standup comedy tour in half a decade. The lengthy tour includes multiple dates in Boston, Atlantic City, Reno, and Las Vegas, plus stops in Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and Radio City Music Hall in New York, with plenty of cities small and large in-between. The tour runs from the end of March through the middle of November.
Additionally, Rock is teaming up with Kevin Hart for five special shows in New York and New Jersey.
He also has upcoming shows in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.
How Can I Get Chris Rock’s 2022 Tour?
Tickets are already on sale, but they’re going fast. Since last night’s Oscars, some ticket retailers are seeing more demand for Chris Rock tickets than at any point in the last month.
What Are Chris Rock’s 2022 Tour Dates?
03/30 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (early show)
03/30 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (late show)
03/31 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (early show)
03/31 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (late show)
04/01 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (early show)
04/01 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (late show)
04/02 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (early show)
04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (late show)
04/08 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino
04/09 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino (early show)
04/09 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino (late show)
04/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
04/15 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
04/16 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
04/17 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
04/20 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
04/21 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem
04/22 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
04/23 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
05/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
05/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
05/12 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
05/13 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
05/14 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
05/15 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/03 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
06/07 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre
06/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
06/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
06/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
06/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
06/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/21 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
06/23 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
06/24 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
06/25 — Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
07/07 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
07/08 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
07/09 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
07/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^
07/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^
07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^
07/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
07/27 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
08/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
08/08 – Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena
08/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
08/15 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
08/17 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre
08/20 – Brisbane, AU @ Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre
08/23 – Gold Coast, AU @ Convention and Exhibition Centre
08/27 — Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
08/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/16 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
09/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
10/06 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/07 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/14 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/15 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/19 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/27 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
10/28 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall
11/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
^ = w/ Kevin Hart