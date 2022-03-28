Chris Rock has yet to publicly address the “slap see around the world,” but chances are he’ll speak about it when he launches his “Ego Death World Tour” later this week. As fate would have it, just days after his on-stage confrontation with Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars, Rock will embark on his first standup comedy tour in five years.

You can get tickets here.

What Is Chris Rock’s Next Tour?

Originally announced back in February, Chris Rock’s “Ego Death World Tour” marks his first full-fledged standup comedy tour in half a decade. The lengthy tour includes multiple dates in Boston, Atlantic City, Reno, and Las Vegas, plus stops in Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and Radio City Music Hall in New York, with plenty of cities small and large in-between. The tour runs from the end of March through the middle of November.

Related Video

Additionally, Rock is teaming up with Kevin Hart for five special shows in New York and New Jersey.

He also has upcoming shows in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

How Can I Get Chris Rock’s 2022 Tour?

Advertisement

Tickets are already on sale, but they’re going fast. Since last night’s Oscars, some ticket retailers are seeing more demand for Chris Rock tickets than at any point in the last month.

What Are Chris Rock’s 2022 Tour Dates?

03/30 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (early show)

03/30 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (late show)

03/31 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (early show)

03/31 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (late show)

04/01 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (early show)

04/01 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur (late show)

04/02 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (early show)

04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (late show)

04/08 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino

04/09 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino (early show)

04/09 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino (late show)

04/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

04/15 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood

04/16 — Durham, NC @ DPAC

04/17 — Durham, NC @ DPAC

04/20 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

04/21 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Bethlehem

04/22 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

04/23 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

05/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

05/12 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

05/13 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

05/14 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

05/15 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

06/03 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

06/07 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Theatre

06/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

06/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

06/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

06/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

06/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/21 — Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

06/23 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

06/24 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

06/25 — Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

07/07 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland

07/08 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland

07/09 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland

07/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

07/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^

07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

07/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

07/27 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

08/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

08/08 – Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena

08/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

08/15 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

08/17 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre

08/20 – Brisbane, AU @ Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre

08/23 – Gold Coast, AU @ Convention and Exhibition Centre

08/27 — Funner, CA @ Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino

08/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/16 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

09/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

10/06 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/07 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/14 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/15 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/19 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/27 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

10/28 — Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

11/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

^ = w/ Kevin Hart