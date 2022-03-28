Menu
How to Get Tickets to Odesza’s 2022 Tour

"The Last Goodbye Tour" launches this summer

Odesza 2022 Tour
Odesza, photo by Alexander Babarikin
Consequence Staff
March 28, 2022 | 2:08pm ET

    Odesza has mapped out an extensive North American summer tour in support of their upcoming album, The Last Goodbye.

    The tour will set out to not only be carbon neutral, but carbon negative, through a partnership with environmental nonprofit, REVERB, to make the tour more environmentally sustainable and engage fans to take action for people and the planet.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more info including pre-sale details.

    What Is Odesza’s Next Tour?

    Related Video

    Renowned for their live show, the Grammy-nominated duo returns with an all new set and visuals on their biggest headlining tour to date. The expansive “Last Goodbye Tour” kicks off with three nights at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena in July, with additional dates in New York City, Philadelphia, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Sacramento, San Francisco, and beyond.

    Who Is Opening for Odesza on Tour?

    Sylvan Esso will open the entirety of Odesza’s “The Last Goodbye Tour.” Other support acts include San Holo, Elderbrook, Ben Böhmer (Live) and Foreign Family Collective acts: ford., Gilligan Moss, and NASAYA.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Odesza’s 2022 Tour?

    General admission tickets go on sale Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    A Live Nation pre-sale is scheduled for Thursday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use the code SHOWTIME for access).

    What Are Odesza’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Odesza’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Odesza 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *>
    07/30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *>
    07/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *>
    08/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^~
    08/19 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^~
    08/20 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *^~
    08/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater *^~
    08/25 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *+~
    08/26 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *^~
    08/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *^~
    09/01 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *#~
    09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau *#~
    09/03 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *#~
    09/04 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *#~
    09/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *#>
    09/08 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *#>
    09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion *#>
    09/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory #>
    09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *#>
    09/16 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *#>
    09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *#>
    09/22 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *#>
    09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amp *#>
    09/26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *#>
    09/27 – Boise, ID – Fort Idaho Center Amphitheater *#>
    09/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park *#>
    09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *#>

    * = w/ Sylvan Esso
    ^ = w/ San Holo
    # = w/ Elderbrook
    + = w/ Ben Böhmer (Live)
    > = w/ ford.
    ~ = w/ Gilligan Moss
    < = w/ NASAYA

    Odesza 2022 tour

Consequence
