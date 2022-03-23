Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Hunger Games Might Be a Young Adult Story, But It Has a Lot to Say About Grown-Ups

Even 10 years later, the dystopian action drama still feels very relevant

Hunger Games Why It's Good
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 23, 2022 | 12:46pm ET

    When revisiting The Hunger Games, the best way to do it is to consider the adults. The 2012 adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ best-selling YA novel brings to life the story of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), a young woman forced to participate in her dystopian society’s annual pageantry of death. But the movie’s omniscient eye brings out a deeper resonance in the story, one that offers up an uncomfortable look at ourselves.

    Like many books of the genre, Collins’ novel is told entirely from the point-of-view of its protagonist: We meet Katniss as she volunteers in place of her sister for the titular “games,” in which two teenagers from each once-rebellious district of Panem fight in a battle royale that’s packaged as entertainment for the masses.

    While the film (released on this day in 2012) covers each beat of the book’s story with a great deal of fidelity, the biggest change is that director Gary Ross — who co-wrote the adaptation with Collins and Billy Ray — chooses to expand the film’s focus beyond just what’s within reach of Katniss’s eyes and ears.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This gets established right from the beginning, as the film delays Katniss’s introduction for a few key moments. Following a series of title cards explaining the circumstances which have led to the creation of the Hunger Games, the opening scene introduces talk show host Caesar Flickerman (Stanley Tucci) interviewing Seneca Crane (Wes Bentley) about this year’s upcoming event.

    hunger games stanley tucci wes bentley

    The Hunger Games (Lionsgate)

    It’s a perfect introduction to this new world, because of how similar it feels to our own. While Caesar’s pompadour and Seneca’s beard are aesthetically outside the norm, Tucci’s performance in particular nails the slightly plastic feeling of too-committed on-camera talent, especially when balanced opposite Bentley’s more reserved charms. They’re two media professionals, at the top of their game, being watched by millions as they talk about the Hunger Games like it’s a company picnic three-legged race, and not an annual extravaganza of child murder.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Turning Red The Baby-Sitters Club

How Turning Red and The Baby-Sitters Club Prove We Need More Teen Girl Tales

March 21, 2022

uk garage explainer

The Delicate, Dirty and Diverse World of UK Garage

March 21, 2022

Marisa Tomei My Cousin Vinny 30th Anniversary

A Celebration of Marisa Tomei as My Cousin Vinny's Mona Lisa Vito

March 11, 2022

bts concert seoul

BTS' Permission to Dance On Stage in Seoul Was a Well-Earned Homecoming: Recap

March 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Hunger Games Might Be a Young Adult Story, But It Has a Lot to Say About Grown-Ups

Menu Shop Search Sale