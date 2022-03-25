Menu
Nigo Unleashes New Album I Know NIGO Featuring Tyler, the Creator, Pusha T, and A$AP Rocky

Plus, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Pop Smoke, and a reunion of the Clipse

Tyler, the Creator (photo by Jen Vesp); Pusha T and A$AP Rocky (photos by Ben Kaye)
March 25, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    A Bathing Ape founder Nigo has released his new album I Know NIGO. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    For the 11-track project, the Japanese fashion icon called upon an all-star list of collaborators, led by Tyler, the Creator (“Come On, Let’s Go”), Pusha T (“Hear Me Clearly” ), and A$AP Rocky (“Arya”).

    The follow-up to 2000’s Shadow of the Ape Sounds also includes a reunion of the Clipse (“Punch Bowl”), along with appearances from Pharrell and A$AP Ferg (“Paper Plates”), Kid Cudi (“Want It Bad”), Pharrell and Gunna (“Functional Addict”), Lil Uzi Vert (“Heavy”), Pop Smoke (“Remember”), and Nigo’s own group, Teriyaki Boyz (“More Tonight”).

    Dating back to the peak of Bape’s success in the early 2000s, Nigo has had a close relationship with hip-hop, particularly with artists like Pharrell and Pusha T. The latter rapper’s decades-long beef with Lil Wayne was even due in part to Weezy proclaiming he made Bape hot — not Pharrell.

    Hopefully, Nigo won’t take another two decades to release his follow-up.

    I Know NIGO Tracklist:

    01. Lost and Found Freestyle 2019 (feat. A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator)
    02. Arya (feat. A$AP Rocky)
    03. Punch Bowl (feat. Clipse)
    04. Functional Addict (feat. Pharrell & Gunna)
    05. Want It Bad (feat. Kid Cudi)
    06. Morè Tonight (feat. Teriyaki Boyz)
    07. Paper Plates (feat. Pharrell & A$AP Ferg)
    08. Hear Me Clearly (feat. Pusha T)
    09. Remember (feat. Pop Smoke)
    10. Heavy (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
    11. Come On, Let’s Go (feat. Tyler, the Creator)

