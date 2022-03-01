Iggy Pop Cancels Headlining Moscow Festival Appearance in Support of Ukraine

Iggy Pop has pulled out of a headlining appearance at Moscow’s Park Live Festival in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The festival appearance of Iggy Pop in Moscow on the 10th of July 2022 is canceled,” the punk pioneer’s team announced in a statement. “In light of current events, this is necessary. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainians and all the brave people who oppose this violence and seek peace. #StandingWithUkraine”

Iggy was scheduled to close out the second weekend of Park Live at Luzhniki Olympic Complex alongside British punk band Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes. As of publishing, My Chemical Romance, Slipknot, Gorillaz, Deftones, and The Killers are still scheduled to headline this year’s festival.

Other major acts that have canceled concerts in protest of Russia’s offensive include Green Day, Bring Me the Horizon, Yungblud, and Franz Ferdinand. Meanwhile, David Lynch forecasted “death and destruction” for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sean Penn, who is filming a documentary on the invasion, has called upon the US government to send troops to Ukraine.

On Tuesday (March 1st), the United Nations announced at least 136 Ukrainian civilians were killed in the first five days of Russia’s invasion. The most recent rocket strikes have focused on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and Russia has announced that it plans to hit military facilities in Kyiv next.

