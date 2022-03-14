Incubus Announce Summer Tour Alongside Sublime with Rome

Incubus and Sublime with Rome will hit the road together this summer for a US tour.

The 27-date outing launches in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 24th and continues through the US making stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and beyond. Joining Incubus and Sublime with Rome will be The Aquadolls. Check out the tour’s full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Sublime with Rome frontman Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B recently launched their own line of CBD products called Good Times in collaboration with Consequence. You can also stream the duo’s podcast, The Rome and Duddy Show, exclusively through the Consequence Podcast Network.

Meanwhile, Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd recently celebrated the release of his new solo album, Echoes and Cocoons. We spoke to him about both the project and his new arts collective.

Incubus 2022 Tour Dates:

07/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *^

07/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *^

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre *^

07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^

07/30 – Doswell, VA @ AfterHours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park *^

07/31 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *^

08/02 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview *^

08/03 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *^

08/05 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *^

08/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *^

08/07 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater *^

08/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *^

08/10 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *^

08/12 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater *^

08/13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis *^

08/14 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago *^

08/16 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *^

08/17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *^

08/19 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *^

08/20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^

08/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

08/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *^

08/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *^

08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *^

08/28 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

09/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *^

09/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *^

* = w/ Sublime with Rome

^ = w/ The Aquadolls

