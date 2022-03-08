The Only International Women’s Day Playlist You’ll Ever Need

As Saoirse Ronan’s Jo March said in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women: “Women.”

Today (March 8th) is, in fact, International Women’s Day, so we (the women of Consequence) are celebrating by rounding up some of our favorite tracks by the girls, for the girls. Women have obviously given us so much incredible music that it was tough to try to narrow it down to just a few favorites — consider the bops, the ballads, and all the songs that have played as the soundtracks to our lives!

Today, though, we decided to focus on the tracks that lift us up, help provide a bit of motivation, or just make us go feral when it comes on at a party and it’s 12:32am and maybe there’s been just enough rosé that it feels silly not to belt “SILK!… chiffon” louder than anyone else.

Stream our 2022 International Women’s Day playlist below.

— Mary Siroky