Interpol and Spoon Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Indie rock veterans Interpol and Spoon are going on tour together this summer.
The “Lights, Camera, Factions Tour” begins on August 25th in Asbury Park, New Jersey and wraps up with two shows at Portland’s Pioneer Square on September 17th and 18th. The Goon Sax are set to open every show, save for a stop in Toronto, where Metric will play instead. The three week run hits some pretty random places — Providence, Rhode Island and two dates in Ohio stick out — which is probably because both Interpol and Spoon have more extensive headlining tours of their own kicking off in April. Alas, it’s a great bill for those lucky enough to be in the bands’ path.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1st via Ticketmaster.
Interpol — who recently wrapped up recording their 7th studio album with producers Flood and Moulder — begin their own headlining tour April 25th. Tickets are available here.
Spoon released their great new album Lucifer on the Sofa back in February, then followed it up with an EP called Wild that features a remix by Jack Antonoff. Their headlining tour begins April 8th in New Haven, Connecticut, and you can get tickets here.
Interpol and Spoon’s “Lights, Camera, Factions” Tour Dates
08/25– Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
08/27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
08/28 — Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion
08/30 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor
09/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center
09/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %
09/03 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
09/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
09/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park
09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
09/10 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
09/14 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
09/16 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/17 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
09/18 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
# = w/ Metric
% = Interpol only
* = Spoon Only
Interpol 2022 Tour Dates:
04/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *^
04/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *^
04/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *^
04/29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *^
04/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *^
05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *^
05/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *^
05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *^
05/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *^
05/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *^
05/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *^
05/11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *^
05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *^
05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *^
05/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *^
05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven
05/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes $
06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/11 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds Festival
06/14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
06/15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
06/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
06/18 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
06/19 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
* = w/ Tycho
^ = w/ Matthew Dear
$ = w/ Dry Cleaning
Spoon 2022 Tour Dates:
04/06 – Boston, MA – House of Blues #
04/08 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall #
04/09 – Richmond, VA – The National #
04/11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club #
04/15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #
04/16 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom #
04/18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit #
04/19 – Chicago, Il – The Riviera Theatre #
04/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre #
04/23 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave #
04/25 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note #
04/28 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern#
04/29 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
05/24 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *
05/25 – Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *
05/27 – Napa, CA – BottleRock
05/31 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up *
06/02 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium *
06/03 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre *
06/04 – Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *
# = w/ Margaret Glaspy
* = w/ Geese