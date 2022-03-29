Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Interpol and Spoon Announce Co-Headlining Tour

The Goon Sax open in a Matador triple bill

interpol spoon tour
Interpol (photo by Atiba Jefferson) and Spoon (photo by Oliver Halfin)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 29, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Indie rock veterans Interpol and Spoon are going on tour together this summer.

    The “Lights, Camera, Factions Tour” begins on August 25th in Asbury Park, New Jersey and wraps up with two shows at Portland’s Pioneer Square on September 17th and 18th. The Goon Sax are set to open every show, save for a stop in Toronto, where Metric will play instead. The three week run hits some pretty random places — Providence, Rhode Island and two dates in Ohio stick out — which is probably because both Interpol and Spoon have more extensive headlining tours of their own kicking off in April. Alas, it’s a great bill for those lucky enough to be in the bands’ path.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1st via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Interpol — who recently wrapped up recording their 7th studio album with producers Flood and Moulder — begin their own headlining tour April 25th. Tickets are available here.

    Spoon released their great new album Lucifer on the Sofa back in February, then followed it up with an EP called Wild that features a remix by Jack Antonoff. Their headlining tour begins April 8th in New Haven, Connecticut, and you can get tickets here.

    Advertisement

    Interpol and Spoon’s “Lights, Camera, Factions” Tour Dates
    08/25– Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
    08/26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
    08/27 ­– Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
    08/28 — Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion
    08/30 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor
    09/01 ­­– Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center
    09/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %
    09/03 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
    09/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
    09/06 ­– Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
    09/08 ­– Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park
    09/09 ­– St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    09/10 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    09/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
    09/14 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    09/16 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    09/17 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
    09/18 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

    # = w/ Metric
    % = Interpol only
    * = Spoon Only

    Interpol 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *^
    04/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *^
    04/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *^
    04/29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *^
    04/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *^
    05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *^
    05/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
    05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *^
    05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *^
    05/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *^
    05/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *^
    05/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *^
    05/11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *^
    05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *^
    05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *^
    05/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *^
    05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven
    05/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes $
    06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
    06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/11 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
    06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds Festival
    06/14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
    06/15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
    06/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    06/18 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    06/19 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

    * = w/ Tycho
    ^ = w/ Matthew Dear
    $ = w/ Dry Cleaning

    Spoon 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/06 – Boston, MA – House of Blues #
    04/08 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall #
    04/09 – Richmond, VA – The National #
    04/11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club #
    04/15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #
    04/16 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom #
    04/18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit #
    04/19 – Chicago, Il – The Riviera Theatre #
    04/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre #
    04/23 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave #
    04/25 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note #
    04/28 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern#
    04/29 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
    05/24 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *
    05/25 – Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *
    05/27 – Napa, CA – BottleRock
    05/31 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up *
    06/02 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium *
    06/03 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre *
    06/04 – Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *

    Advertisement

    # = w/ Margaret Glaspy
    * = w/ Geese

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the national 2022 tour dates tickets

The National Announce 2022 Tour Dates with Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus

March 29, 2022

Angel Olsen Announces New Album Big Time, Shares "All the Good Times": Stream

March 29, 2022

As I Lay Dying 2022 tour

As I Lay Dying Announce Summer 2022 US Tour

March 29, 2022

elton john north american final dates Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour

Elton John Sets Final North American Dates for "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour"

March 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Interpol and Spoon Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale