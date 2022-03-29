Interpol and Spoon Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Indie rock veterans Interpol and Spoon are going on tour together this summer.

The “Lights, Camera, Factions Tour” begins on August 25th in Asbury Park, New Jersey and wraps up with two shows at Portland’s Pioneer Square on September 17th and 18th. The Goon Sax are set to open every show, save for a stop in Toronto, where Metric will play instead. The three week run hits some pretty random places — Providence, Rhode Island and two dates in Ohio stick out — which is probably because both Interpol and Spoon have more extensive headlining tours of their own kicking off in April. Alas, it’s a great bill for those lucky enough to be in the bands’ path.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1st via Ticketmaster.

Related Video

Interpol — who recently wrapped up recording their 7th studio album with producers Flood and Moulder — begin their own headlining tour April 25th. Tickets are available here.

Spoon released their great new album Lucifer on the Sofa back in February, then followed it up with an EP called Wild that features a remix by Jack Antonoff. Their headlining tour begins April 8th in New Haven, Connecticut, and you can get tickets here.

Advertisement

Interpol and Spoon’s “Lights, Camera, Factions” Tour Dates

08/25– Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

08/27 ­– Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

08/28 — Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion

08/30 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

09/01 ­­– Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center

09/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %

09/03 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

09/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

09/06 ­– Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

09/08 ­– Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park

09/09 ­– St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

09/10 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

09/14 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

09/16 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/17 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

09/18 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

# = w/ Metric

% = Interpol only

* = Spoon Only

Interpol 2022 Tour Dates:

04/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *^

04/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *^

04/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *^

04/29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *^

04/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *^

05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *^

05/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *^

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *^

05/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *^

05/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *^

05/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *^

05/11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *^

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *^

05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *^

05/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *^

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven

05/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes $

06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/11 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds Festival

06/14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

06/15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

06/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

06/18 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

06/19 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

* = w/ Tycho

^ = w/ Matthew Dear

$ = w/ Dry Cleaning

Spoon 2022 Tour Dates:

04/06 – Boston, MA – House of Blues #

04/08 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall #

04/09 – Richmond, VA – The National #

04/11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club #

04/15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #

04/16 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom #

04/18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit #

04/19 – Chicago, Il – The Riviera Theatre #

04/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre #

04/23 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave #

04/25 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note #

04/28 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatern#

04/29 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

05/24 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

05/25 – Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *

05/27 – Napa, CA – BottleRock

05/31 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up *

06/02 – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium *

06/03 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre *

06/04 – Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *

Advertisement

# = w/ Margaret Glaspy

* = w/ Geese