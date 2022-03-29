Menu
It Prequel Series Coming to HBO Max

Welcome to Derry delves into the origins of Pennywise the Clown

it prequel series
It (Warner Bros.)
March 29, 2022 | 5:56pm ET

    An It prequel series is in development at HBO Max, Variety reports.

    Dubbed Welcome to Derry, the series is set in the 1960s and will portray the events leading up to It: Chapter One, the 2017 film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. According to Variety, the show will delve into the origin story of Pennywise the Clown.

    Welcome to Derry will be executive produced by Andy Muschietti, the director behind It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Twoas well as Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. The Muschiettis and Fuchs developed the story for the prequel, with Fuchs writing the show’s script. Should the project go to series, Andy Muschietti is also set to direct the first episode.

    Since the recent It films were produced by Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Television has signed on to produce the prequel. Welcome to Derry is the latest in a growing list of WB spinoff series coming to HBO Max: Colin Farrell is set to reprise his role as The Penguin from The Batman in a limited series, and a show about the Dune sisterhood Bene Gesserit is also in the works.

    See where It ranks among the best horror films of the 2010s here, and revist our interview with Andy Muschietti and composer Benjamin Wallfisch here.

